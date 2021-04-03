Register
04:10 GMT03 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A 17th century Arabian silver coin, top, that research shows was struck in 1693 in Yemen, rests near an Oak Tree Shilling minted in 1652 by the Massachusetts Bay Colony, below, and a Spanish half real coin from 1727, right, on a table, in Warwick, R.I., Thursday, March 11, 2021.

    Discovery of 17th Century Arabian Coins in US Could Help Find Traces of Notorious Pirate - Report

    © AP Photo / Steven Senne
    Society
    Get short URL
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/03/1082527502_0:0:3073:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_3a83673a84ebb790791f49971e885753.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202104031082527102-discovery-of-17th-century-arabian-coins-in-us-could-help-find-traces-of-notorious-pirate---report/

    The coins, which are among the oldest to have ever been found in North America, were minted in Yemen around 1693, subsequent research has shown. Scientists were instantly perplexed by the discovery since there is no evidence that American colonists trying to survive in the New World traveled to the Middle East for trade until decades later.

    A handful of coins found in a pick-your-own-fruit orchard in the state of Rhode Island and other parts of New England in the US could help solve one of the world's oldest unsolved mysteries, the Associated Press reported.

    The case being the one of a murderous English pirate of the Atlantic and Indian oceans from the late 17th century who became the world's most wanted fugitive after plundering a ship carrying Muslim pilgrims from Mecca back to India, then eluded capture by posing as a slave trader.

    The pirate ship Fancy, commanded by the Notorious Capt. Henry Every, ambushed and captured the Ganj-i-Sawai, a royal vessel owned by Indian emperor Aurangzeb, on September 7, 1695. Not only were the worshipers returning from their pilgrimage, but there was also an enormous wealth of gold and silver on board.

    The ancient pocket change, which is among the oldest ever discovered in North America, can explain how the pirate vanished after the crime.

    Jim Bailey, an amateur historian and metal detectorist who uncovered the first intact 17th-century Arabian coin in a meadow in Middletown, said, "It's a modern history of a nearly perfect crime."
    A 17th century Arabian silver coin that research shows was struck in 1693 in Yemen, rests in a 17th century brass spoon on a table, in Warwick, R.I., Thursday, March 11, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Steven Senne
    A 17th century Arabian silver coin that research shows was struck in 1693 in Yemen, rests in a 17th century brass spoon on a table, in Warwick, R.I., Thursday, March 11, 2021.

    According to historical accounts, Every's band tortured and killed the men on the Indian ship, before fleeing to the Bahamas, a pirate haven in the Caribbean. However, news of their crimes rapidly spread, and English King William III put a huge bounty on their heads.

    Until now, historians only knew that in 1696, Every sailed to Ireland, where his traces disappeared. Nevertheless, Bailey believes that the coins he and others have uncovered are proof that the famed pirate first made his way to the American colonies, where he and his crew used the riches to cover their everyday expenses while on the run.

    Since the discovery of the first coin in 2014, other metal detectorists have found 15 more Arabian coins from the same period in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. Another one was discovered in North Carolina, where it is believed that some of Every's men first landed.

    "It seems like some of his crew were able to settle in New England and integrate," Sarah Sportman, state archaeologist for Connecticut, is quoted in the report as saying. "It was almost like a money-laundering scheme." 

    According to the report, Every was able to hide in plain sight by posing as a slave trader in 1690s New England, which was a new profession at the time. In 1696, he might have arrived in Newport, Rhode Island, with nearly four dozen slaves. The city was soon to become a major center of the North American slave trade in the 18th century.

    According to the report, Bailey hopes that future findings will help shed light on the fate of the notorious pirate, once known as the "The King of Pirates" to his contemporaries, that continues to be a mystery for more than three centuries.

    Related:

    Egypt’s Pyramids Were Likely Poured From Ancient Concrete, Scientist Claims
    Millennia-Old Mural of 'Spider God' Likely Venerated by Ancient Culture Reportedly Found in Peru
    Researchers Expose Ancient Egyptian Woman's Brutal Murder at Hands of Axe-Wielding Man
    Students Find 1,600-Year-Old Coin in Northern Israel (VIDEO)
    Centuries-Old Spanish Coins Uncovered in US Spark Confusion, Theories (PHOTO)
    ‘Really Exciting’: Hundreds of 1,100-Year-Old Gold Coins Discovered in Central Israel - Photo
    Tags:
    english, history, coins, pirates, Arabic, Arabs, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Former US President Barack Obama winks as he tells a joke about his place of birth during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, DC, 28 April 2012.
    Quipsters-in-Chief: Politicians Who Know How to Crack a Joke
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse