Register
22:10 GMT30 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Smoke is discharged from chimneys at the Waigaoqiao coal-fired power plant in Pudong, Shanghai, China

    China Responsible for Half of Coal-Fired Electricity in 2020 - Report

    © East News / Imaginechina
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202103301082492758-china-responsible-for-half-of-coal-fired-electricity-in-2020---report/

    Coal plays an integral role in electricity generation worldwide, with coal-fired power plants responsible for around 37% of global electricity, according to data from the International Energy Agency. However, the burning of coal is also responsible for about 72% of greenhouse gas emissions from the electricity industry.

    A new report released Monday by the British research group Ember found that China accounted for 53% of coal-powered electricity worldwide, making it the only G20 member to have seen a substantial increase in coal generation last year.  

    Specifically, the report found that China’s coal generation increased by 1.6% in 2020.

    “Globally, coal generation had its biggest fall on record, leaving China with an increasing share of global coal generation: up from 44% in 2015 to 53% in 2020,” the report notes. 

    The study also found that electricity demand in China increased by more than 1,880 terawatt-hours between 2015 and 2020, which is greater than the total electricity generated in India in 2020.

    However, the report also noted that China has made comparable progress in transitioning to a low-carbon electricity future since 2015, with wind and solar energy now responsible for supplying almost a sixth of China’s electricity, which is analogous to the world average. 

    “More significant progress has been made in other G20 countries, especially in Germany and the United Kingdom, which achieved over 10% market share gains for wind and solar,” the report also noted.

    China, the world’s top emitter of greenhouse gases, has promised to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.

    “The transition towards a low-carbon electricity system is a mainstay of China’s bid to become carbon neutral by the mid-century. Making the country’s growth of electricity demand more sustainable is critical for facilitating this transition,” Ember senior electricity policy analyst Muyi Yang said in a statement.

    “For this, China needs to drive electricity consumption to be more efficient, to further promote high-quality economic growth, and to deepen electricity pricing reform, aimed at making electricity prices more cost-reflective,” he added.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with 39 other leaders, are expected to attend the US climate summit in late April to discuss cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

    Related:

    Russian Scientists Develop Environmentally Friendly Fuel to Replace Coal
    Trade War Heats Up as China Threatens to Cut Off Coal Imports From Australia
    Is King Coal Back? Climate Change Activists Urge UK Minister Not to Allow First New Mine Since 1965
    Waste-Derived Slurry Fuels Can Compete With Coal
    US ‘Coal First’ Program Earmarks $80Mln for Research on Zero Carbon Power, Energy Dept. Says
    Tags:
    electricity, coal, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse