Register
15:54 GMT27 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A worker carries a sack containing raw cotton in the city of Korla in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2006

    'Two-Faced' Hugo Boss Reviled in China Over Xinjiang Cotton Tainted by Forced Labour Allegations

    © AP Photo / EUGENE HOSHIKO
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/03/1081348487_0:137:2501:1544_1200x675_80_0_0_5c764080a98c645ccf4e0b2f90629708.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202103271082467810-two-faced-hugo-boss-reviled-in-china-over-xinjiang-cotton-tainted-by-forced-labour-allegations/

    As the United States, European Union, Britain, and Canada have announced fresh sanctions on several Chinese officials over Xinjiang, China has pushed back against allegations that its Muslim minority in the region, where almost 90 percent of China’s cotton is manufactured, is being mistreated.

    German luxury fashion house Hugo Boss is under fire in China after being accused of hypocrisy, reported the South China Morning Post.

    Amid the boycott of major foreign clothing brands – which have vowed to stop using cotton from Xinjiang over allegations that Uyghurs are being used as forced labour – a Chinese subsidiary of the clothing giant seemingly broke with the stance of the company's headquarters in Germany.

    The branch of the company that sells clothing, accessories, footwear, and fragrance reportedly used Weibo, the China's equivalent of Twitter, to allay concerns and extend assurances that it would “continue to buy and support Xinjiang cotton,” hailing it as among the best in the world.

    At the same time, a statement denouncing forced labor was issued by Hugo Boss’ main office, noting that it has “so far” not procured “any goods” originating in Xinjiang.

    In reference to the Weibo post, which had since been deleted, the brand dismissed it as unauthorised, according to Reuters.

    However, on Saturday, the brand's Weibo account reiterated its long-standing relations with partners in China in a new post.

    Hugo Boss’ mixed messaging reverberated on Chinese social media, with users ridiculing the “two-faced” German brand, according to South China Morning Post.

    ​Actor Li Yifeng joined other celebrities in declaring they would boycott Hugo Boss.

    Calls to Snub Foreign Brands

    In a similar attempt to save face and revenue, Italian sportswear giant Fila earlier spoke out against forced labor and threatened to review its business practices in China, while its Chinese subsidiary said on Thursday that it has always used cotton from the region, according to Fortune.

    FILA, acquired in 2009 by Chinese company ANTA Sports, has also set about quitting the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), an NGO that's been campaigning for companies to stop buying cotton from Xinjiang since 2015.

    Uyghur protesters, sitting, are detained by security force officers after they marched to protest through the street in Urumqi, western China's Xinjiang province (File)
    © AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
    Uyghur protesters, sitting, are detained by security force officers after they marched to protest through the street in Urumqi, western China's Xinjiang province (File)

    In an interview with Jiemian News, a spokesperson for BCI’s Chinese office reportedly said that the organisation’s China team never discovered human rights abuse in Xinjiang.

    Many other foreign companies have since lost their Chinese brand ambassadors.

    Firms such as Sweden's H&M, Japanese UNIQLO, Nike, and others have also come under attack from Chinese state media outlets for declaring they would stop sourcing cotton from the country's northwestern Xinjiang region, where China's Uyghur ethnic Muslim minority resides.

    As reports of forced labor in Xinjiang have been slammed as blatant lies fed by anti-China sentiments, consumers have been urged to snub the brands in response to growing sanctions from Western countries, including the US, against Xinjiang, where almost 90 percent of China’s cotton is manufactured.

    Genocide Allegations

    On 22 March, the US, European Union, UK, and Canada announced sanctions on several Chinese officials over the situation in Xinjiang, following allegations of human rights violations against the region’s Uyghur Muslims, with purported abuses ranging from forced labour to mass detention in internment camps, forced sterilisations, and restrictions on religious freedoms.

    ​China rejects all allegations that its Muslim minority is mistreated.

    “There has never has been so-called genocide, forced labor or religious oppression in Xinjiang,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the United Nations Human Rights Council in February, Bloomberg reported.

    Beijing has been insisting that Uyghurs attend vocational education and training centres as part of a de-radicalisation programme seeking to integrate them into society.

     

    Related:

    Chinese Celebrities Sever Ties With Nike Over Remarks on 'Forced Labor' in Xinjiang
    UK Summons China's Envoy, Claims Beijing's Sanctions Won't Deflect Attention From Xinjiang Issue
    H&M Store Disappears From Chinese Car App as Backlash Over Xinjiang Allegations Intensifies
    US State Department Condemns Chinese Boycotts of Companies Avoiding Xinjiang Cotton
    Tags:
    Uyghurs, Weibo, Uighurs, Uighurs, Xinjiang
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (Russia) performs during women single's short program at the World Figure Skating Championship in Stockholm
    Eye-Catching Outfits Lighting Up World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse