Register
22:07 GMT24 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Police car, lights

    Former US Trooper Accused of Sexually Assaulting Women During Traffic Stops

    © CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    141
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107607/63/1076076364_0:101:1920:1181_1200x675_80_0_0_96795bef8ba20eacff868cf817e816ba.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202103241082441622-former-us-trooper-accused-of-sexually-assaulting-women-during-traffic-stops/

    The latest data by the National Sexual Violence Resource Center reveals that nearly one in five women and one in 71 men in the United States have been sexually assaulted at some point in their lifetimes. Although the number of sexual assaults has increased, reporting of sexual assaults has decreased by as much as 40% in recent years.

    A former Texas state trooper has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting two women while on duty, the US Justice Department (DoJ) said in a Wednesday press release.

    Lee Ray Boykin Jr., a 32-year-old former trooper for the Texas Department of Public Safety has been “accused of sexually assaulting two women during separate traffic stops in 2020,” according to a tweet by the FBI.

    According to the DoJ release, authorities have accused Boykin of depriving two victims of “their right to bodily integrity” and of “carrying and using a firearm during a crime of violence as well as destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation.”

    ​The complaints against Boykin state that on August 7, 2020, after conducting a traffic stop in Houston and issuing the driver a written warning, Boykin reportedly ordered the driver to get into his patrol car. 

    The complaint then states that Boykin drove the female passenger to a back parking lot and “threatened to take the victim to jail for an out-of-state warrant if she did not perform oral sex on him.”

    “She allegedly feared for her life and safety and obeyed Boykin’s commands. Following the sex act, Boykin placed his hand on his weapon and ordered her to run, according to the charges,” the press release states.

    The complaint also states that on August 3, 2020, Boykin allegedly pulled up behind a car at a gas station in Houston. He told the passenger that he was taking her to a substation because she had outstanding warrants. He then reportedly ordered her to enter his vehicle and drove to the same parking lot, where she was ordered to perform oral sex on him.

    The DoJ also noted in its release that there may be other victims. The investigation is currently being carried out with the Houston Police Department, Texas Rangers and the FBI. 

    If convicted, Boykin could face up to life in prison.

    Related:

    US Cops Arrest Dunkin’ Donuts Employee Who Allegedly Spat in Illinois Trooper’s Coffee
    Starship Troopers: US Space Force Sets Up Space Warfighting Class to Train 'Ready And Lethal' Cadres
    Photo: Georgia State Patrol Dismisses 30 Troopers for Cheating on Exam
    Delhi Violence Over Citizenship Law Also Saw Indian Trooper Anees' Home Going Up in Flames
    Indian Army Trooper Guarding Border Outpost in Heavy Snowfall Wins Internet - Video
    Tags:
    Department of Justice, sexual assault, police
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Lago di Carezza, the famously beautiful alpine lake hidden in the Italian Dolomites.
    Listen to the Sounds of Nature, Immerse Yourself in Stress-Relieving Noises
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse