Register
20:33 GMT24 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Stonehenge, England

    Archaeologist ‘Decodes’ Stonehenge Suggesting It’s Not ‘Proper Henge’

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104929/20/1049292096_0:233:4476:2750_1200x675_80_0_0_89d4f259438d9f2cd1828d3b268d9542.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202103241082440709-archaeologist-decodes-stonehenge-suggesting-its-not-proper-henge/

    Stonehenge drew renewed interest last month after the remains of an ancient stone circle were dug out at Pembrokeshire's Preseli Hills in Wales, with many suggesting that the plain just outside Salisbury could not be not the original location of the roughly 4,500-year-old stone structure.

    Stonehenge has been, according to reports, “decoded” by archaeologist Susan Greaney and an anthropologist, Mary-Ann Ochota, after the former claimed the monument “isn’t actually a proper henge” during a visit to the famous site, which came as part of the English Heritage’s “Secrets of our Sites” special project video.

    “The sites that we are decoding today are Woodhenge and Stonehenge, both bearing the name ‘henge’,” Ochota addressed her viewers, with Greaney explaining how the structures got the second half of their names, cited by the Express.

    “A henge is a circular earthwork monument surrounding other things. Sometimes it is stone circles, sometimes timber circles”, Greaney said, referring to the location they found themselves in as “the ditch, or the henge of Stonehenge”.

    At that point Ochota weighs in, probing why some have claimed that it “isn’t actually a proper henge”.

    “Henges are built between about 3,000BC and 2,500BC. This is a particularly early one”, Greaney said in response, further suggesting it would be justified to refer to it as “a proto-henge" because “we have a ditch with an outer small bank and an inner large bank”, whereas, in proper henges, there is an outer bank alongside a ditch.

    © AFP 2021 / Chris J Ratcliffe
    Stonehenge vs. Egypt’s Pyramids: Which Ancient Wonder is Older?

    The expert unraveled secrets of the site before the huge stones were set up to shape the image we know well today.

    “The earthwork is much earlier, it was probably built around 3,000 BC. At that time we probably just had the enclosure and some pits inside the bank called Aubrey Holes,” the English Heritage archaeologist explained, saying the pits could have held stones or been used to place the cremated dead.

    Earlier in the video, Ochota speculated on how animal bones, 38,000 pieces from pigs and cattle, were previously found at the nearby Durrington Walls. She specified that from isotope analysis of the bones, researchers derived the origins of the animals as Wales, as well as northern Britain.

    “They must have come here on the hoof in order to be fresh meat – we don’t know whether that means were complex trading networks across Britain at that time, or people were coming here with their animals”, she pondered, assuming the people residing in the area at the time could apparently afford food wastage: “When the remains of these animal meat feasts were thrown into the ground, there was still plenty of meat attached to the bones, which indicates that they could afford to throw meat away”.

    Welsh Trace

    Last month, Stonehenge again hit global headlines, as Professor Mike Parker Pearson, from University College London (UCL), made a breakthrough discovery with regard to the Neolithic construction, having researched a similar ancient stone structure at Waun Mawn, the Preseli Hills, in Wales. Archaeologists now assume the dismantled monument provided the "building blocks" for the famous Salisbury landmark.

    Stonehenge quarry
    © Photo : Carn Goedog/UCL
    Stonehenge quarry

    A number of tests at the site of Stonehenge have found the structure to be the brainchild of ancient Britons, described by National Geographic as a "primitive and little-known people" residing in the area at the time when Britain was gradually moving into the Bronze Age, around 4,500 years ago.

    This has since increasingly raised questions how a purportedly technologically-undeveloped people could have built and allegedly transported an engineering masterpiece of that scale, from Wales to another location.

    Related:

    Suspected Alternative Purpose of UK's Stonehenge Explored by Scholar
    Stonehenge Tunnel Project Opponents Take Their Battle to Court, Media Say
    Welsh Landowner Wants to Remove Stonehenge From England as New Study Claims It's From Wales
    Tags:
    research, archaeology, Wales, Salisbury, Stonehenge
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Lago di Carezza, the famously beautiful alpine lake hidden in the Italian Dolomites.
    Listen to the Sounds of Nature, Immerse Yourself in Stress-Relieving Noises
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse