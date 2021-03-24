Register
18:59 GMT24 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Man jeans

    'Existential Crisis’: Scientist Explains Why Human Penises Get Smaller Year by Year

    © CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    160
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106153/97/1061539711_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_739e874ea62fbb0db777a750f1180f6f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202103241082440107-existential-crisis-scientist-explains-why-human-penises-get-smaller-year-by-year/

    An environmental scientist has drawn up an unfavourable scenario for humanity, suggesting that the quality of sperm has drastically dropped over the past few decades in western countries, and the size of male sex organs has likewise been steadily diminishing.

    Dr Shanna Swan has come to the conclusion during the course of her research that pollution, namely from chemicals called phthalates, inevitably leads to babies being born with malformed genitals.

    In her new book Count Down, detailing the challenges of modern-day reproduction, Dr Swan portrays an “existential crisis” in human fertility, bringing to the fore the hugely adverse impact of phthalate esters, typically used in plastic manufacturing for products’ greater durability and flexibility.

    She says, cited by Sky News, that their large-scale release into the atmosphere - resulting from intense production rates of the top-used material - affects the hormone-generating endocrine system, causing a spike in the number of male babies being born with small penises.

    Banana
    © CC0
    Two Smoking Barrels: The Story of a Man With Twin Penises

    Having pored over the so-called phthalate syndrome, the phenomenon whereby rat foetuses were likely to be born with shrunken genitals when exposed to the chemical, the scientist discovered the same trend among humans. Babies who had been exposed to phthalates while in the womb had a shorter anogenital distance (AGD) - a marker of endocrine disruptor exposure and an indicator of boys’ would-be penile volume.

    Phthalates, which since they are used in industrial production often end up in foods or kids’ toys, mimic the basic female hormone oestrogen, thereby disrupting the natural hormone-producing cycles in the human body, which cannot help affecting adults’ reproduction system and behavioural patterns.

    Separate questions arise about the quality of semen. Dr Swan, a professor of environmental medicine and public health at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, earlier penned a series of research pieces based on tests done on dozens of thousands of men, in which she claimed, among other things, that sperm levels of westerners had dipped by more than 50 percent over the past four decades. The findings hint at the worrisome risk of men being potentially unable to reproduce by 2045, the researcher notes.

    Related:

    Less Than Half of Sex Abuse Complaints Against Met Police Have Been Upheld Since 2012, Report Claims
    Sharon Stone Opens Up on ‘Vagina-Shot’, Being Called ‘F***able, Pressured Into Sex With Co-Stars
    UK Uni in Hot Water Over 'Sex Work' Manual to Support Students Who Escort, Webcam
    Tags:
    Western Hemisphere, non-Western, humanity
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Lago di Carezza, the famously beautiful alpine lake hidden in the Italian Dolomites.
    Listen to the Sounds of Nature, Immerse Yourself in Stress-Relieving Noises
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse