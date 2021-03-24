18-Metre Tapeworm Comes Out of Thai Man After Undergoing Procedure for Flatulence

An 18-metre tapeworm has come out of a Thai’s man rectum, local media reported. The 67-year-old patient went to the doctor after he started experiencing stomach pain and flatulence. Upon discovering 28 tapeworm eggs in a faecal sample, the doctor prescribed deworming medicine. The next morning he had an unpleasant surprise.
Pictures posted online show medics unfurling the parasite on a red cloth.
"It was very big and took us a while to lay it all out on the ground", said a spokesman for the Parasitic Disease Research Centre. Doctors advised the patient's relations to have medical tests and warned them against consuming raw meat.
