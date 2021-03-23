Register
17:35 GMT23 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Brain waves

    Mysterious Neurological Disease Tightening Grip on Canada's Region, Making Officials ‘Conceal’ Data

    © Photo : Pixabay//Gerd Altmann : Particles Head Brain
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107339/36/1073393637_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_138f5a22641528b5bff662bb71172cb2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202103231082429611-mysterious-neurological-disease-tightening-grip-on-canadas-region-making-officials-conceal-data/

    Fear has taken hold in New Brunswick as an unknown disease, first registered in 2015, has caused five deaths, with the total number of cases having more than doubled in 2020 as compared with the year before.

    Green Party Leader David Coon reprimanded Canadian Public Health officials after they refused to reveal where precisely in the maritime province of New Brunswick more than 40 cases of a mystery neurological disease have been identified, saying the nature of the crucial data is all but “sensitive” and “confidential”, CBC reported.

    Coon fumed that it's "unacceptable that information involving the health of so many people is being concealed".

    The health department has not responded to requests for information about where, exactly, in the northeast or Moncton area, the cases have been mapped.

    The senior scientist leading the federal arm of the investigation said that for his part he could not provide any fresh updates either.

    "That is very sensitive information, especially in a very small jurisdiction, population-wise, such as New Brunswick," Michael Coulthart told an interview. "I can tell you that is available to us but we cannot share it further".

    Microscope
    © CC0
    Novartis Teams Up With Bill Gates to Develop Novel Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease

    Coulthart is the director of federal Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Surveillance System, which is providing support to New Brunswick's own investigation of the cluster. In a bid to calm anxious New Brunswickers he said they are "undertaking this investigation with all possible vigour and consulting with a wide range of experts”.

    Yet, speculation has run wild for some time, with Yvon Godin, the mayor of Bertrand, a village at the northern tip of the peninsula, voicing the common concerns:

    "We are very, very worried about it," said Godin.

    "Residents are anxious, they're asking 'Is it moose meat? Is it deer? Is it contagious?' We need to know, as fast as possible, what is causing this disease."

    First reported in 2015 (one case), according to a Public Health memo sent earlier this month to medics, the disease appears to be concentrated in the Acadian Peninsula in north-east New Brunswick and the Moncton region in the south-east. So far, 43 cases have been registered, with the trend having been drastically up since 2019, when 11 cases emerged, followed by 24 new ones in 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic, and another six in the first months of 2021. Five people diagnosed with the condition have died.

    Although the mystery illness bears similarities to Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, known as CJD, a rare and fatal brain ailment, the memo noted that "testing for CJD so far has ruled out known prion diseases", those that occur when the normal prion protein, found on the surface of many cells, rises abnormally and clumps in the brain.

    Scientists suspect the cause of the ailment could be exposure to some undetermined environmental toxin, which has constituted the subject of an in-depth investigation by an all-Canadian team of neurologists, epidemiologists and other specialists.

    Among the symptoms are a range of behavioural alterations, sleep disturbance, unexplained pain, co-ordination problems, as well as significant muscle and brain atrophy. It is yet unknown if the disease is infectious, as its cause hasn’t yet been determined.

    Related:

    FIFA Showed No ‘Enthusiasm’ To Fund Brain Research Despite Heading-Dementia Link, Says Expert
    Credit Card Purchases Trigger Chemical Reaction in Brain Similar to Addictive Drugs, Study Says
    US & China Trade Barbs; Military Derails Afghan Peace Deal; Your Brain & Trauma
    Tags:
    neurology, health, province, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sarah Moonshadow is comforted by David and Maggie Prowell after being inside a King Soopers grocery store during a shooting in Boulder, Colorado, 22 March 2021.
    Aftermath of Colorado Shooting in 10 Pictures: Shocked Residents at Crime Scene
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse