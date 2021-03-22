Russia’s Lavrov Seen Wearing Cheeky Mask in China

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sported a new look during his recent visit to China where he was seen wearing a face mask emblazoned with a message relating to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The design of the mask, which Lavrov apparently received as a gift from journalists, featured a simple message: "FCKNG QRNTN."
Images of Lavrov wearing the mask, snapped during his visit to the Guilin region, have since emerged on social media.
Russian Foreign Minister #Lavrov and his attitude towards crnvrs:— Ekaterina Chekushkina (@EChekushkina) March 22, 2021
FCKNG QRNTN
😎 @mfa_russia pic.twitter.com/cTub9PUwyI
