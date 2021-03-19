Register
22:35 GMT19 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A boy looks at matzo, a traditional handmade Passover unleavened bread, that Jewish Orthodox bakers made in a bakery

    Jewish Group to Ship 650 Pounds of Matzah to Gulf States for Passover

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107432/85/1074328582_0:300:5760:3540_1200x675_80_0_0_6fe6a9ca0b65158e21201597d6374c33.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202103191082397358-jewish-group-to-ship-650-pounds-of-matzah-to-gulf-states-for-passover/

    Matzah is an unleavened flatbread part of Jewish cuisine and an important component of Passover festival, a Jewish holiday that will begin this year on March 27 and end on April 4. The religious holiday commemorates the freedom of the Israelites from the Egyptians.

    The Association of Gulf Jewish Communities, an organization for Jewish communities of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which the aim of building Jewish life in the region, will be importing 650 pounds of matzah ahead of Passover, The Times of Israel reported. 

    The matzah will be shipped to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, the UAE and Bahrain.

    The Jewish association will also be providing Passover resources to US troops in the Gulf region. 

    “It is very exciting to see such demand for Passover programming in the Gulf this year,” Rabbi Elie Abadie, a Jewish leader in the UAE, told The Times of Israel.

    The latest shipment comes after Israel signed normalization agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain last year, opening the door for diplomatic ties between the countries.

    Following the normalization deals with Israel, Middle Eastern countries like the UAE have seen a surge in Israeli tourists, prompting the UAE to establish more eateries that offer kosher food.

    The national rugby teams of Israel and the United Arab Emirates also had their first friendly game, dubbed the Abraham Accord Friendship Cup, in Dubai on Friday. Israel defeated the UAE in the match 33 to zero, The Times of Israel reported.

    The United Arab Emirates (UAE) soccer club Al-Ain will also play Israel’s Maccabi Haifa in two friendly matches in the near future, The Times of Israel reported in February.

    “[The agreement] will consolidate the policy of bridge-building and cooperation between the two major clubs in various fields including marketing, technical cooperation, investment, commercial activities, media and sport,” Mohamed Thaaloob, chairman of the Al-Ain club investment company, said at the time.

    Related:

    Israel Risks Facing 5th Snap Election as Coalition Chances Look Bleak, Candidate Says
    Netanyahu to Visit UAE Thursday in First For Israeli Leader
    Photos: Mysterious Airfield Construction Spotted on Yemeni Island Formerly Controlled by UAE
    Netanyahu Confirms UAE Trip Delayed Due to Jordan Overflight 'Difficulties'
    Exclusive: Iran's FM Spokesman Weighs in on Nuclear Talks, Israel, and Relations With Neighbours
    Tags:
    Passover, UAE, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A handout picture provided by the Israeli Antiquities Authority shows archaeologists Haim Cohen (L) and Naama Sukenik transporting an ancient basket excavated from the Muraba'at cave in the Judean Desert near the Dead Sea.
    Fantastic Finds of Past Hundred Years: Israeli Archaeologists Discover Dead Sea Scrolls, Other Items
    Seeing is Believing
    Seeing is Believing
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse