13:43 GMT15 March 2021
    A picture taken on September 4, 2019 shows the logo of the US social networking website Twitter, displayed on a smart-phone screen, in Lille, northern France.

    Dial M to Receive Suspension: Users Banned on Twitter for Writing 'Memphis', Report Says

    © AFP 2021 / DENIS CHARLET
    Society
    by
    0 02
    The news was first reported by Gizmodo, whose employee tried to write the word and received a suspension. Although the social media giant said it had dealt with the issue, the woman said her account continued to have limited features until the word "Memphis" had been deleted.

    It appears Twitter has some beef with the birthplace of rock 'n' roll – the US city of Memphis – as social media users have been banned by the social network for writing, liking, or retweeting the word “Memphis”. Twitter imposed restrictions for 12 hours.

    "You may not publish or post other people's private information without their express authorization and permission", read a screenshot of a warning posted by affected users.

    ​The news prompted some netizens to joke that the "cancel culture" had reached its apogee.

    ​French football club Olympique Lyonnais posted a photo showing its forward Memphis Depay asking Twitter whether it would allow people to talk about the athlete.

    ​NBA team the Memphis Grizzlies joked that they would get rid of bots using the "m word".

    ​Twitter later issued a statement saying the suspension was the result of a bug in the system and apologised to those who were affected.

