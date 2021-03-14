Halsey Flooded With Fan Support After Changing Pronouns to 'She/They' on Social Media

Grammy nominee Halsey became a trending topic on Twitter on Saturday, after the 26-year old singer and songwriter updated their social media bios with the pronouns she/they.
Halsey received a wave of support from fans who took to Twitter to congratulate her.
i hope halsey changing their pronouns gives others the confidence to express what also makes them feel comfortable. it’s okay to not fit into the categories society puts you in 💛 pic.twitter.com/mrtSN85PNN— jessicamariah 🥀 (@_Y0ungG0d_) March 13, 2021
Halsey changed their pronouns to she/they and I'm so happy for her - she's such a source of inspiration and such a beautiful human and I love them so muchhhh pic.twitter.com/Cltwx9S51j— Edin-Earper💛(Kristin) - Taco GC 🌮 (@KLArblaster) March 13, 2021
i love halsey so much she literally changed my life i couldn’t be more grateful for them— RUBY 🌈 (@17MINUTESX) March 13, 2021
The Grammy nominee's pronouns indicate that she identifies as a woman, but also non-binary, and some Twitter users explained the significance of the pronouns.
Which pronouns should I use? Answer: both! You can mix and match them in a sentence or use one or the other! You can alternate! Literally whatever you’re feeling! When in doubt, just ask the person what they prefer— marc ✨ (@stretchmarcs) March 13, 2021
Recently Halsey shared a candid message about how being pregnant has caused increased contemplation on gender identity while 'doing a remarkable thing'.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
The "Without Me” singer thanked fans by posting “thank you,” along with a red heart emoji in a sweet Instagram story post. Over the years, Halsey, who identifies as bisexual, has proudly shared the LGBTQ+ journey with fans.
All comments
Show new comments (0)