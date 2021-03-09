Veteran CBS News Anchor Roger Mudd Dies at 93

Longtime CBS News political correspondent Roger Mudd died on March 9 in his home in McLean, Virginia, at the age of 93, The Washington Post reported.
The cause of death was complications from kidney failure, one of his sons, Jonathan Mudd, confirmed to the outlet.
Mudd, who spent 20 years covering political campaigns and corruption scandals for CBS News, is famed for his reporting on the Watergate scandal and the resignation of President Richard Nixon in 1974.
His 1979 interview with Edward Kennedy is also attributed to squashing the senator's presidential ambitions. During the interivew, Kennedy appeared awkward under Mudd's direct questioning as he failed to provide substantive answers as to why he wanted to be president or what distinguished him from President Jimmy Carter.
Mudd was born in Washington, DC, and started his career in the 1950s as a radio reporter in Virginia. He is also the author of a memoir titled "The Place to Be," which describes the challenges of working in Washington.
All comments
Show new comments (0)