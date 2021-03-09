Longtime CBS News Anchor Roger Mudd Dies at 93

Longtime CBS News political correspondent Roger Mudd died on March 9 in his home in McLean, Virginia, at the age of 93, The Washington Post reported.
The cause of death was complications from kidney failure, one of his sons, Jonathan Mudd, confirmed to the outlet.
Mudd, who spent 20 years covering political campaigns and corruption scandals for CBS News, is well-known for his reporting on the Watergate scandal and the resignation of President Richard Nixon in 1974.
His 1979 interview with Edward Kennedy is attributed to squashing the senator's presidential ambitions, as Kennedy was planning to challenge President Jimmy Carter in the 1980 election. During the interview, Kennedy couldn't provide substantive answers as to why he wanted to be president or what made him different from Carter.
