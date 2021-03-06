Register
19:30 GMT06 March 2021
    In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington

    What Would Daddy Say? Rudy Giuliani’s Daughter Says She's 'Better Person' After Threesome

    Trump’s lawyer and supporter Rudy Giuliani has quite different political views compared to his 32-year-old daughter Caroline Rose. The activist and filmmaker has openly endorsed Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Joe Biden as Democratic presidential candidates. Her father is okay with her views, she says.

    Caroline Rose Giuliani, the daughter of ex-New York mayor and Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, had a sexual experience not everyone can brag about.  

    In an article for Vanity Fair she revealed how she used a dating app in a bid to become a “unicorn” – a person who joins a couple for unforgettable sexual adventures together.

    The threesome with love birds "Oliver" and "Isabella" made her a “better person,” she admits, calling herself “pansexual”  – an attraction towards people regardless of their sex or gender identity.

    “I now understand that my curiosity, open-mindedness, and sense of adventure are three nonnegotiable, defining elements of my identity,” the writer and filmmaker says.

    This wasn’t the case until she started “sleeping with couples,” Giuliania notes. But now, she says, unearthing these aspects of her personality has helped her to better cope with depression and anxiety.

    ​Rudy Giuliani’s daughter doesn't hold back in her account, offering some “why am I reading this” details about her three-way with the couple, including sexting, drinking together, and going back to the couple’s place.

    “At one point, Oliver and I had sex while Isabella watched — actively. She was a “cuckqueen,” which is a woman who enjoys role-playing “humiliation” this way,” she goes on.

    Giuliani says she was “pleased” to discover that it was not difficult for her to “find language to turn Isabella on,” despite “having been a submissive myself.”

    “I was, in turn, very turned on by turning her on,” the outspoken Democratic activist wrote.

    It would have been a shame if the story went unnoticed on social media. Some users joked that the sexual encounters of Rudy Giuliani’s daughter still don’t stand a chance next to her father’s “most awkward moments.” Others recalled the lawyer’s unwilling participation in Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat 2 movie, in which he takes part in some “innocent sexy time” with the character’s “15-year-old daughter."

    Giuliani’s daughter doesn't share her Republican father's viewpoint on many matters – and the world is still craving a comment on the story from the ex-New York mayor.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
