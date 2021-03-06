What Would Daddy Say? Rudy Giuliani’s Daughter Says She's 'Better Person' After Threesome

Trump’s lawyer and supporter Rudy Giuliani has quite different political views compared to his 32-year-old daughter Caroline Rose. The activist and filmmaker has openly endorsed Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Joe Biden as Democratic presidential candidates. Her father is okay with her views, she says.

Caroline Rose Giuliani, the daughter of ex-New York mayor and Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, had a sexual experience not everyone can brag about.

In an article for Vanity Fair she revealed how she used a dating app in a bid to become a “unicorn” – a person who joins a couple for unforgettable sexual adventures together.

The threesome with love birds "Oliver" and "Isabella" made her a “better person,” she admits, calling herself “pansexual” – an attraction towards people regardless of their sex or gender identity.

“I now understand that my curiosity, open-mindedness, and sense of adventure are three nonnegotiable, defining elements of my identity,” the writer and filmmaker says.

This wasn’t the case until she started “sleeping with couples,” Giuliania notes. But now, she says, unearthing these aspects of her personality has helped her to better cope with depression and anxiety.

Threesome therapy anyone? Check out my latest piece for @VanityFair 🦄 https://t.co/oNiUn951P4 — Caroline Rose Giuliani (@carolinerosegiu) March 4, 2021

​Rudy Giuliani’s daughter doesn't hold back in her account, offering some “why am I reading this” details about her three-way with the couple, including sexting, drinking together, and going back to the couple’s place.

“At one point, Oliver and I had sex while Isabella watched — actively. She was a “cuckqueen,” which is a woman who enjoys role-playing “humiliation” this way,” she goes on.

Giuliani says she was “pleased” to discover that it was not difficult for her to “find language to turn Isabella on,” despite “having been a submissive myself.”

“I was, in turn, very turned on by turning her on,” the outspoken Democratic activist wrote.

It would have been a shame if the story went unnoticed on social media. Some users joked that the sexual encounters of Rudy Giuliani’s daughter still don’t stand a chance next to her father’s “most awkward moments.” Others recalled the lawyer’s unwilling participation in Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat 2 movie, in which he takes part in some “innocent sexy time” with the character’s “15-year-old daughter."

Rudy Giuliani’s 32-year-old daughter wrote a story for Vanity Fair where she describes why she loves participating in threesomes with married couples. On the bright side for Rudy, this doesn’t even crack his top-10 most awkward moments of the year. — Lowell Benjamin (@LowellCBenjamin) March 5, 2021

Good for her but why do people feel they they need to share this level of detail? It’s incredibly distasteful. And presumably she was having threesomes before the pandemic or is she is pansexual & reckless? #CarolineGiuliani — Glen Chevannes (@glenchevannes) March 6, 2021

Best part of the "Rudy Giuliani's daughter writes a piece about how much she loves threesomes" article. pic.twitter.com/kVnvWeAMGV — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 5, 2021

Giuliani’s daughter doesn't share her Republican father's viewpoint on many matters – and the world is still craving a comment on the story from the ex-New York mayor.