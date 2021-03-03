Register
13:30 GMT04 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Pregnant Woman

    Mothers Reluctant to Visit Hospitals During Pregnancy Because of COVID, Expert Says

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202103031082253973-mothers-reluctant-to-visit-hospitals-during-pregnancy-because-of-covid-expert-says/

    The US State Health Department has announced an approximate 7.2% decline in births for December 2020. The figures come 12 months after the start of COVID pandemic after experts suggested that lockdowns could spark a baby boom and record birth rates globally.

    Looking at how COVID has changed the way women give birth, Sputnik spoke to Alison Edwards, a Visiting Lecturer in Midwifery at Birmingham City University.

    Sputnik: How has COVID changed childbirth for mothers, midwives and family members?

    A view shows wards at the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, which was converted into a temporary hospital for people suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia, January 20, 2021.
    © REUTERS / MAXIM SHEMETOV
    COVID-19 More Prevalent Among Pregnant Women Than in General Population
    Alison Edwards: It's taken away that freedom of sharing all the time through the process of childbirth. For example, partners can't go to scans, so they can't go to antenatal appointments and they can only attend during the actual birth bit, so they can't be there to support their partners in the labour. Of course, from the mother's point of view, they've lost that support mechanism and being able to share what is essentially a joyous occasion with their loved ones and their partners.

    Sputnik: Amid lockdowns and the COVID pandemic more broadly, we've been seeing a greater number of home births. Can we expect this trend to continue? Can we essentially expect a greater shift towards home births in the future?

    Alison Edwards: I think it's a double-edged sword really because there is a drive to increase the number of home births. Currently in the UK, it's about 2 to 3%, which isn't very high considering there’s about 700,000 to 800,000 births per year but also we've got to make sure that women are safe, but what we've noticed is that women are staying at home more or discussing the potential to have a home birth because they can have their partner there, or family there even, during the process.

    Sputnik: What impact have these changes had on mothers going through childbirth during lockdown?

    Alison Edwards: They're more frightened perhaps about the outcome, they don't necessarily want to go into hospital because of the fear of catching COVID. We don't know as much about how pregnancy is affected by COVID, we do know that unfortunately pregnant women have lost their lives to COVID and babies have survived by being delivered, but we don't necessarily know as yet how much the foetus is affected or the baby is affected.

    A nurse removes the perfusion of a Covid-19 patient in the internal medicine department of the Emile Muller hospital in Mulhouse on February 16, 2021.
    © AFP 2021 / SEBASTIEN BOZON
    Learning That Covid Affects Skin Can Help Us Limit Transmission, Expert Says
    We do know some women have chosen not to attend even if they think they've got a problem because they're scared but obviously that's not good, and the message needs to go out that if they think they're worried about baby's movements, or they're feeling well, they have to be seen, don't hold back but we've also seen more women take more control over their birth. So, they're not coming into hospitals as perhaps as soon as they might do in early labour.

    Sputnik: At the beginning of the pandemic many experts were making predictions of a baby boom across the US, across the UK, and much of a world. Despite those predictions of a baby boom earlier on in the pandemic the opposite has occurred in the US the birth rate declining by 7.2% in December's 2020 figures. Can we expect Britain's birth rate to do the same? Is it going to increase going forward post COVID?

    Alison Edwards: Again, people didn't have an awful lot to do so we may actually see an increase in babies in the pending month. You naturally see an increase anyway in September because of Christmas and New Year, and some of my colleagues have mentioned that they've seen more pregnancies from lockdown, arising from lockdown, but again people may be doing the social distancing and not engaging with their partners as much if they live apart, for example, because they can't meet people, so it's a difficult one to answer to be honest.
     

    Tags:
    Pregnancy, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Reality Confirmed
    Reality Confirmed
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse