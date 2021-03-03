Register
19:06 GMT03 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The logo of the social media platform Parler is displayed in Berlin, Jan. 10, 2021

    'Free Speech' App Parler Initiates Fresh Legal Challenge Against Amazon, Drops Anti-Trust Lawsuit

    © AP Photo / Christophe Gateau
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0d/1081750239_0:312:3086:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_bcf81212b847c34f9aceecb8a81a558d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202103031082245129-free-speech-app-parler-initiates-fresh-legal-challenge-against-amazon-drops-anti-trust-lawsuit/

    Since it was removed from Amazon on allegations of being unable to police content, the company had been involved in legal challenges against its former host. After repeated failures to find a new platform, the social media site was relaunched last month with a new interim CEO.

    Alternative social media platform Parler LLC has ended its antitrust legal battle against Amazon.com Inc. before filing a different set of claims against the tech giant and its web services on Tuesday.

    Parler, which describes itself as "the free speech social network", is now pursuing a new lawsuit against Amazon in Washington state court, claiming defamation and breach of contract.

    First reported by NPR, the new suit cites a provision that allows clients 30 days to remedy any material breach of the agreement prior to the termination of a contract.

    “Getting 30 days either to cure or find another host is absolutely essential,” the complaint argues. “Parler would not have signed up with AWS without that protection".

    In the new suit issued on 2 March, Parler describes Amazon as a “bully” and claimed that the company took Parler off of its cloud services only after former US President Donald Trump had been removed from Twitter and Facebook, which could have seen the new platform become competition if followers of the then-Commander-in-Chief flocked to them.

    "The true reason why AWS decided to suspend and/or terminate its contract with Parler was not because of any alleged breach of the contract, but because AWS did not want Parler to be able to provide a new platform to conservative voices, including Donald Trump, or to compete effectively with other microblogging platforms such as Twitter", Parler attorney Angelo Calfo said.

    Following the storming of the US Capitol building in January, Amazon Web Services “tried to justify the repudiation based on allegations against Parler” that it “knew were false", the suit has it.

    According to the suit, Amazon Web Services (AWS) attempted to "justify the repudiation based on allegations against Parler” that it “knew were false".

    This illustration shows the social media website from Parler displayed on a computer screen in Arlington, Virginia on 2 July 2020
    © AFP 2021 / OLIVIER DOULIERY
    Parler Interim CEO Invites Trump, Biden to Social Media Platform for Dialogue
    AWS said in a statement that there is “no merit to these claims", according to Bloomberg.

    They added that they "respect Parler’s right to determine for itself what content it will allow”. However, “as shown by the evidence in Parler’s federal lawsuit, it was clear that there was significant content on Parler that encouraged and incited violence against others, which is a violation of our terms of service".

    Parler dropped the original case that it filed in a Washington federal court, claiming anti-trust practices on the part of Amazon, on the same day.

    In January, the judge rejected Parler’s request to force Amazon to immediately resuming hosting the site. 

    Parler had begun to attract a large number of followers as an alternative to the censorship of conservative voices and Donald Trump supporters from traditional platforms like Facebook and Twitter. The social media platform has struggled since being kicked off Amazon’s servers.

    Following the storming of the US Capitol building on 6 January, Amazon claimed it removed Parler due to its alleged inability to manage violence-promoting content.

    Tags:
    Free Speech, free speech, Amazon, Trump, Parler
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Reality Confirmed
    Reality Confirmed
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse