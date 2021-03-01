Register
00:02 GMT02 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    New York State Attorney General Letitia James adjusts her glasses as she announces that the state is suing the National Rifle Association during a press conference, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in New York. James said that the state is seeking to put the powerful gun advocacy organization out of business over allegations that high-ranking executives diverted millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

    New York AG Receives Referral to Launch Probe Into Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Cuomo

    © AP Photo / Kathy Willens
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/07/1080088992_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_6f05b8c0bba8e4e3f3d51f25044bf3a7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202103011082224565-new-york-ag-receives-referral-to-launch-probe-into-sexual-harassment-allegations-against-cuomo/

    In recent weeks, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment by two former aides. On Sunday, Cuomo issued a public apology, apologizing for any past offensive behavior but denying that he ever inappropriately touched anyone.

    On Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James revealed that she has received a referral letter to launch an investigation into the sexual assault made against Cuomo. The letter, sent to James' office by Beth Garvey, a special counsel and senior adviser to Cuomo, requests that James conduct an independent inquiry into "allegations of and circumstances surrounding sexual harassment claims made against the Governor."

    “This is not a responsibility we take lightly as allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously,” James also added in a statement to The Hill, referring to the independent investigation.

    The allegations against Cuomo have been met with widespread criticism. 

    One former aide, Lindsey Boyland, accused Cuomo of kissing her without consent, and revealed that the New York governor allegedly suggested that they play strip poker. Another former aide, Charlotte Bennett, accused the governor of making unwanted advances toward her last spring.

    In a statement issued Sunday, Cuomo stated that his actions in the workplace "may have been insensitive or too personal," but that he "never inappropriately touched anybody.”

    "I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended," the governor added. "I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that."

    Cuomo has been under fire in recent weeks after reports surfaced that he deliberately concealed the real number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes from the federal government.

    Related:

    NYC Mayor de Blasio Says Harassment Accusations of Gov. Cuomo 'Sickened' Him - Reports
    AOC Says Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Cuomo 'Painful to Read'
    New York Governor Cuomo Requests Independent Lawyer Amid Sexual Harassment Accusations
    Cuomo Branded Creep After Video Emerges Where He Tells Female Reporter to 'Eat the Whole Sausage'
    Cuomo Acknowledges His Behaviour Could Be Seen as 'Unwanted Flirtation' Amid Harassment Scandal
    Tags:
    allegations, sexual assault, Letitia James, Andrew Cuomo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actress Kate Hudson in a handout screen grab from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, 28 February 2021.
    78th Golden Globes Red Carpet: Best Looks and Highlights
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse