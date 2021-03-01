Chadwick Boseman Posthumously Receives Golden Globe Award as Best Drama Actor

The late American actor, Chadwick Boseman, on Sunday won Best Drama Actor Golden Globe award for his role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom".
Boseman was awarded over Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal"), Anthony Hopkins ("The Father"), Gary Oldman ("Mank") and Tahar Rahim ("The Mauritanian").
The actor's widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the posthumous award for her husband.
"He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices", she said in her speech, barely holding her tears. "I don't have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate the ones we love. Thank you."
This role became the last for the actor, who died in August 2020 of colon cancer complications. In "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", Boseman portrayed Levee Green, a virtuoso trumpet player alongside influential blues singer Ma Rainey, played by Viola Davis.
Boseman is most famous as the one behind Marvel's King T'Challa from the blockbuster film "Black Panther".
