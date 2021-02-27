Register
20:00 GMT27 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A general view taken on August 25, 2014 shows a crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Siberia.

    Scientists Arrive at Clues to Mysterious Emergence of Giant Craters in Siberia

    © AFP 2021 / VASILY BOGOYAVLENSKY
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    130
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202102271082207688-scientists-arrive-at-clues-to-mysterious-emergence-of-giant-craters-in-siberia/

    Numerous pockmarks dot the bottom of an extensive range of Siberian rivers and lakes, which researchers explain as being due to large-scale degassing. The latter, they say, is intrinsically linked to rising temperatures.

    Researchers believe they have solved the riddle over a gigantic crater that mysteriously emerged in Western Siberia last year. A study published in Geosciences by a team of Russian researchers suggests that an explosion of vast amounts of methane underneath the Earth’s surface is responsible for the formation of the enormous 20-metre wide and 30-metre deep sinkhole. Images of the so-called "blowout crater", numerous of which were taken by drones specially flown to the location, were then reconstructed with the help of 3D modelling so that the scientists could analyse its shape and structure in minute detail.

    The study says that warming in the Arctic leads to the degradation of permafrost, which causes an increase in gas emissions into the atmosphere, further facilitating the ongoing process of climate change.

    “Intensive gas emissions from permafrost were observed in the Russian Arctic in the north of Western Siberia especially on the Yamal and Gydan Peninsulas”, the paper has it, saying that in 2014-2020, specialists from the Oil and Gas Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences (OGRI RAS) carried out in-depth studies of the onshore and offshore degassing processes (lakes, rivers), including the distribution of thermokarst lakes.

    It sums up that at the bottom of them, direct signs of degassing were revealed in the form of numerous crater-like objects—pockmarks. The degassing has led to the formation of “craters of gas emissions” at the bottom of over 1,667 thermokarst water reservoirs.

    Separately, a regional connection was established between the identified degassing zones and areas of increased methane concentration in the air, as recorded by the TROPOspheric Monitoring Instrument (TROPOMI) spectrometer on the European Space Agency's (ESA) Sentinel-5p satellite.

    North-Eastern Siberia
    © Wikipedia / Bartosh Dmytro
    Gripping Ripples: NASA Stunned by Perplexing Stripes Dotting Russia's Arctic Siberia in Satellite Pics

    During the first 20 years after its release, methane, a greenhouse gas, is 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide, another harmful gas in terms of its impact on climate change. Both are released as a result of thawing in certain regions of the Arctic permafrost – vast stretches of land that remain frozen throughout the year, with soil layers warming up a bit, enough for microbial life to wake up and decompose organic matter.

    Even frozen ice crystals contain methane molecules, but they are not released until the ice melts. In Russia, roughly two-thirds of its land territory is covered in permafrost, which can be up to 1,500 metres deep in some areas of Siberia. 

    Scientists remain uncertain about how much methane and carbon dioxide could be released if vast amounts of permafrost begin to thaw, but they put it preliminarily at several billion tons, which could be translated into a warming of 1.5°C by the year 2100, as per the most optimistic forecasts.

    In more worrisome scenarios, there could be warming of 5°C, while “the rapidly warming and thawing Arctic can have severe consequences for Arctic residents and globally”, Susan Natali, Arctic Programme director at the Woodwell Climate Research Centre and co-author of the study, warned. Touching upon the aforementioned blowout craters and hazards they could be indicative of, she stressed that they “represent a...process that was previously unknown to scientists”.

    Since 2013, as many as 17 such craters have been spotted across Siberia's Yamal and Gyda peninsulas, which raises questions about the geographic scale of the phenomenon and its potential impact on the geological build-up in the area.

    Related:

    Population Collapse in Ancient Siberia Likely Caused by Plague, Study Says
    Russian-Style Windsurfing in Freezing Cold Siberia
    WATCH: Tipsy Truck Spills Hundreds of Crates of Beer Onto German Highway
    People Manage to Restrain Knife-Wielding Man in Sydney Using Chairs and Crate (Video)
    Tags:
    Siberia, Arctic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Majestic Beasts of Arctic Wilderness: World Celebrates International Polar Bear Day
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse