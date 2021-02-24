Netizens in Stitches as Elon Musk Mocks WaPo's 'Puppet Master'

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk given both The Washington Post and billionaire Jeff Bezos a piece of his mind, Fox News reports.
According to the media outlet, Musk was responding to WaPo’s request for its story "Elon Musk Moved to Texas and embraced celebrity. Can Tesla Run on Autopilot?" which, among other things, claimed that critics said Elon’s schedule and "seeming cult of personality that has developed around him, are beginning to show in the car company he runs."
"Give my regards to your puppet master," Elon retorted, with Fox suggesting that he was "almost certainly" referring to Bezos, the newspaper’s owner.
A number of social media users appeared rather amused by Musk’s response.
@elonmusk is my Hero !!— #IStandwithFarmers (@PratibhaSan) February 24, 2021
OMG I am still laughing 🤣🤣 https://t.co/lwfxPvrOj5
Ha! I’ll take Musk over Bezos any day— Cleopatra Jones (@CleopatraJo007) February 23, 2021
Elon musk telling the @washingtonpost ‘Give my regards to your puppet master’ is the best and funniest thing I’ve heard all day.— Babyface Nelson (@jCarrig14) February 24, 2021
Earlier this month, Bezos regained the title of the richest person in the world, after being dethroned in January by Musk, who managed to overtake him in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Fox also points at reports about a "brewing feud" between the two moguls, which appears to involve their space aspirations as Musk owns SpaceX, while Bezos runs Blue Origin.
