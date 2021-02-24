Alexander Wang Faces Fresh Sexual Assault Accusations for Publicly 'Grabbing' Man's Penis

A British male model came forward in December to accuse American fashion guru Alexander Wang of historic sexual harassment. He was then joined by a number of others who wished to remain anonymous and who accused Wang of allegedly inappropriate behaviour towards them. The designer maintains that this is all lies.

Alexander Wang is facing another accusation of sexual assault with a 21-year-old student from New York's Parsons School of Design claiming that the fashion designer publicly grabbed his genitals in a night club back in 2019.

Keaton Bullen told the BBC that he was 20 when he and Wang met at Fishbowl, a bar under the Dream Hotel in New York City on 24 August 2019 and fell into an animated conversation about Bullen’s school which Wang had also attended. The designer then invited Bullen and his friend to his table and offered them a bottle of vodka. The two went to a dance floor and then, in the early hours of the morning, the alleged sexual assault took place, the student claims.

"All of a sudden he unzipped my trousers, put his hands in my pants and started grabbing my penis in front of a bunch of people," the man recalled, saying that Wang’s action left him shocked: "I completely froze.”

"He then said: 'I want to take you home with me'," Bullen adds. "I felt weirded out... and removed myself from the situation as fast as possible."

The man is not planning to take legal action and does not want his photos shared online. But Bullen says that he has been moved to speak out about the situation to support other men who claim that they have been assaulted by Wang in the past. The designer, however, dismissed their accounts as “baseless and grotesquely false”.

According to the BBC, one of Wang’s lawyers Paul Tweed has requested the club's CCTV footage from that night to “totally disprove this allegation.”

Stream of Accusations

Alexander Wang, 37, first faced allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour four years ago but the designer denied the claim and the clamour eventually subsided.

In December, British fashion model Owen Mooney told his followers on TikTok that back in January 2017, he was groped by Wang at a New York City nightclub. Mooney argued that the designer had taken “advantage of the fact that no one could move” in a packed venue to commit the offence.

"And he just started touching me up. Fully up my leg, in my crotch. It made me freeze completely because I was in so much shock,” the 26-year-old model said on social media.

why is no one talking abt alexander wang being a sexual predator omg ???? pic.twitter.com/92tPt2CvWm — howls bitch (@bl4ckvelvetslut) December 26, 2020

His claims went viral and two fashion Instagram accounts, @DietPrada and @ShitModelManagement, shared a stream of other similar but often anonymous accusations against the designer from other purported victims. Some of them alleged that Wang not only assaulted, but also drugged them without their knowledge.

Wang has branded all sexual assault accusations against him in the past as false:

“Seeing these lies about me being perpetuated as truths has been infuriating,” the California-born designer said in a New Year’s statement.

"I have never engaged in the atrocious behaviour described and would never conduct myself in the manner that's been alleged."

American lawyer to the stars, Lisa Bloom, says that she is representing 11 men who have cast "sexual misconduct" allegations against Wang.