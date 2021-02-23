Register
13:07 GMT23 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bella Thorne, a cast member in Midnight Sun, poses at the premiere of the film at the ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

    Ex-Disney Actress Bella Thorne Explains Why She Wouldn't Star in a Porn Movie

    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107654/54/1076545402_0:172:3030:1876_1200x675_80_0_0_ac7fad9b492941af9c65b3d4a7944316.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202102231082160192-ex-disney-actress-bella-thorne-explains-why-she-wouldnt-star-in-a-porn-movie/

    Disney teenage star Bella Thorne has just unveiled a smoking hot clip for her “Shake It” single where she starred alongside adult film legend Abella Danger in some racy make-out scenes. The actress is not a stranger to porn movies – she has actually directed one for PornHub in the past.

    Bella Thorne says she won’t be the one to star in adult films in the future as taking part in naked scenes has made her feel rather “uncomfortable” in the past.

    Speaking to Page Six’s Eileen Reslen via video link, Thorne signalled that she was cool about directing porn star Abella Danger in her recent steamy video “Shake It” - but no, she is not brave enough to follow the adult film actress’ steps herself.  

    There are some reasons for that, the singer says, particularly her past experience during the shooting of some of her movies – and not necessarily those directed by males.

    “I want to be stronger, right, and when I am on set doing these scenes, I am very very uncomfortable and I am always working through my uncomfortableness because I want to do it – especially if it’s important for the character,” Thorne unveiled.

    She also has pointed out that there are some stage-managers who “just want to get girls naked on camera”.

    Even though she is used to fighting her fear, Thorne says that taking clothes off on sets is still not something she is too classy about. The porn world is really not her dream then – despite the fact that she had previously directed an award-winning film, “Her & Him”, for PornHub.

    The revelation may come as a big surprise to OnlyFans lovers who spend sleepless nights waiting for Thorne’s updates on the platform that features myriads of sex workers’ profiles.

    Thorne’s website-crushing appearance at OnlyFans made some big headlines during the summer after it was revealed that the actress’ pledge to provide nude content did not materialise. Many complained at the time that they had paid a $200 fee for nothing – users did not find anything “naked” about the photos Thorne sent them.  

    Moreover, the platform soon set a 100-dollar cap on fan tips and limited the price of “exclusive” pics of content-creators to $50. They said that the policy change had nothing to do with Thorne’s staring bid but many were ready to blame the actress for crippling incomes of sex workers at the platform. Thorne later moved to apologise – she said that all she was trying to do with her OnlyFans appearance was an attempt “to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn” but only “hurt” those she was trying to support.

    Tags:
    OnlyFans, porn, PornHub, Disney, Bella Thorne
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse