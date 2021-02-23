Ex-Disney Actress Bella Thorne Explains Why She Wouldn't Star in a Porn Movie

Disney teenage star Bella Thorne has just unveiled a smoking hot clip for her “Shake It” single where she starred alongside adult film legend Abella Danger in some racy make-out scenes. The actress is not a stranger to porn movies – she has actually directed one for PornHub in the past.

Bella Thorne says she won’t be the one to star in adult films in the future as taking part in naked scenes has made her feel rather “uncomfortable” in the past.

Speaking to Page Six’s Eileen Reslen via video link, Thorne signalled that she was cool about directing porn star Abella Danger in her recent steamy video “Shake It” - but no, she is not brave enough to follow the adult film actress’ steps herself.

There are some reasons for that, the singer says, particularly her past experience during the shooting of some of her movies – and not necessarily those directed by males.

“I want to be stronger, right, and when I am on set doing these scenes, I am very very uncomfortable and I am always working through my uncomfortableness because I want to do it – especially if it’s important for the character,” Thorne unveiled.

She also has pointed out that there are some stage-managers who “just want to get girls naked on camera”.

Even though she is used to fighting her fear, Thorne says that taking clothes off on sets is still not something she is too classy about. The porn world is really not her dream then – despite the fact that she had previously directed an award-winning film, “Her & Him”, for PornHub.

The revelation may come as a big surprise to OnlyFans lovers who spend sleepless nights waiting for Thorne’s updates on the platform that features myriads of sex workers’ profiles.

Thorne’s website-crushing appearance at OnlyFans made some big headlines during the summer after it was revealed that the actress’ pledge to provide nude content did not materialise. Many complained at the time that they had paid a $200 fee for nothing – users did not find anything “naked” about the photos Thorne sent them.

Moreover, the platform soon set a 100-dollar cap on fan tips and limited the price of “exclusive” pics of content-creators to $50. They said that the policy change had nothing to do with Thorne’s staring bid but many were ready to blame the actress for crippling incomes of sex workers at the platform. Thorne later moved to apologise – she said that all she was trying to do with her OnlyFans appearance was an attempt “to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn” but only “hurt” those she was trying to support.