Watch 1880s US Victorian Home Moved to Another Location in One Piece for $400,000

A historic 1880s building in San Francisco, known as Englander House, was removed to a new location on Sunday, and, as it appears on videos, this process was quite spectacular.
The house was moved six blocks from Franklin Street to Fulton Street at a speed of about one mile per hour. To arrange the relocation, some infrastructure objects needed to adapt: street lights and power lines were removed from its path, while some bus lines changed their route.
The transportation reportedly cost the mover $400,000 – and according to him, it is better to be preserved than destroyed.
Nothing to see here, just a historic San Francisco Victorian home coming down the street! Today it’s being moved 6 blocks for more than $400,000. It’s old location near Turk and Franklin will soon be home to more than 60 apartments. @abc7newsbayarea— J.R. Stone (@jrstonelive) February 21, 2021
Courtesy: Lehoa Nguyen pic.twitter.com/3ztOAtaVRU
Another shot pic.twitter.com/JZgbgLsDoG— J.R. Stone (@jrstonelive) February 21, 2021
No big deal, just a giant house rolling through San Francisco pic.twitter.com/6J7Tqi8cmQ— Dumitru Erhan (@doomie) February 21, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)