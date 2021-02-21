Register
13:35 GMT21 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cobra

    UK Warned Against Letting Soldiers Drink Snake Blood, Eat Live Scorpions Not to Trigger New Pandemic

    © CC0 / Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 32
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107467/10/1074671047_0:433:1874:1487_1200x675_80_0_0_6a119ec0ec1490bbdcf4a96a1f051265.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202102211082143582-uk-warned-against-letting-soldiers-drink-snake-blood-eat-live-scorpions-not-to-trigger-new-pandemic/

    The UK branch of the animal rights group PETA have invoked the practices purportedly observed during last year's Thailand-based Cobra Gold military drills, where troops from around the world had to kill exotic live creatures and then eat them to better train their survival skills.

    Soldiers who drink snake blood and eat live geckos and scorpions in field training sessions stand a high risk of coming down with a coronavirus-type or zoonotic disease and could thus even trigger a new pandemic, campaigners from the animal rights group PETA have warned.

    In a letter to UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace that was published on the group's website, it expressed concern over thousands of international troops annually taking part in the Cobra Gold joint military exercises in Thailand, where so-called "survival" drills reportedly envisage killing and eating certain insects and animals.

    For instance, at last year's event, American troops were captured on camera skinning and gnawing at lizards and scorpions, as well as drinking blood from a decapitated snake while passing it around to one another, which spawned a storm of reactions from the general public.

    PETA pointed out to Wallace that the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention had already mentioned that 75 percent of recently emerging infectious diseases affecting people began as diseases originating in and transmitted by animals.

    Travelers wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) reclaim their luggage at the airport in Denver, Colorado, U.S., November 24, 2020.
    © REUTERS / KEVIN MOHATT
    Johns Hopkins Professor Reveals When COVID-19 Pandemic Will Likely Come to End

    Since the 1970s, it's estimated that no fewer than three dozen infectious diseases have emerged as a result of human interference with animals - SARS, MERS, Ebola, bird flu, swine flu, and the Zika virus are just a few. The same refers to the novel coronavirus infection, as a number of scientists claim that the highly contagious COVID-19-causing virus had its origins in bats, before being transmitted to humans via other species.

    Apart from certain associated health hazards, the animal rights groups also emphasised the "ritualistic" and "barbaric" killing of animals, saying the abhorrent practice is inevitably driving already endangered species further towards extinction.

    For example, the snakes involved last year were king cobras, listed by the IUCN as vulnerable, which implies they face "a high risk of extinction in the wild in the immediate future".

    The group urged Wallace to use his leverage to call on the organisers to drop the live animal drills and replace them with "more effective and ethical" animal-free training methods, despite the government saying no UK troops take part in those field trainings in Thailand.

    Yet, two British military planners attended last year's exercise, and one will go to this year's exercise in August, a report in The Independent has it.

    Related:

    India Begins User Trials of Russian Air-to-Air Missiles, Destroys UK-Made Drone in Drill
    UK Army Forced to Suspend Live Firing Drill After Illegal Migrants Crash Military Shooting Range
    'Not a Priority': Norway Misses US, UK Drill Off Its Arctic Coast
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, Ben Wallace
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse