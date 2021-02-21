Louvre Reportedly Gets Long Awaited Refurbishment – Thanks to COVID-19

The closure of the Louvre last October due to the COVID-19 pandemic has provided a rare opportunity for the museum staff, curators and restorers to refurbish the exhibition, The Associated Press reported Saturday.
Without crowds of people wandering inside, the museum’s “army” is now able to clean the sculptures, reorganize entrances and conduct some large-scale restorations.
“We’re taking advantage of the museum’s closure to carry out a number of major works, speed up maintenance operations and start repair works that are difficult to schedule when the museum is operating normally,” said Laurent le Guedart, the Louvre’s Architectural Heritage and Gardens Director.
The iconic Paris museum was first shut down in March. It partially reopened three months later with its visitors required to maintain social distancing and wear face covers. The second closure occurred in late October and, unlike the first time, 250 employees are working there right now.
The date for the Louvre’s second reopening is yet unclear.
All comments
Show new comments (0)