Kanye West Believes 2020 Presidential Campaign 'Cost Him His Marriage', Reports Say

American rapper Kanye West believes his 2020 election bid led to the end of his seven-year marriage with Kim Kardashian, People magazine reported citing a source close to the musician.
"He's in that place of 'if only'", the source said. "If only I had done this if only I hadn't done that. He's processing things". According to the source, West "thinks the presidential run was the straw that broke the camel's back".
"Before that, there was hope. After that, none", the insider noted. "He knew it was coming, but that doesn't make it any easier. This is a sombre day for him".
The superstar couple officially married in 2014 and had four kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. However, the marriage was jeopardised by West's struggle with bipolar disorder. He has been admitted to hospital for exhaustion and sleep deprivation multiple times over the years and was even placed on a psychiatric hold in LA in 2016. The musician has also made multiple controversial statements, resulting in public backlash.
Previous reports also suggested that their relationship had deteriorated after Kanye declared the launch of his presidential campaign on 4 July 2020.
All comments
Show new comments (0)