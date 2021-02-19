Donald and Melania Trump Spotted Together for First Time Since Leaving White House - Photo, Video

Former US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania have been largely absent from the public eye over the past month, feeding rumours of a potential rift in their 16-year marriage. However, the two were spotted together on Valentine's Day at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
The former president and his first lady, accompanied by Donald Trump Jr and his girlfriend, took selfies with entrepreneurs Keith and Danielle Otto, who shared the pictures on Instagram.
Since then, a video showing the couple emerged on Melania Trump's fan page, dated 17 February.
The Trumps' public appearance together comes amid a swirl of conflicting rumours suggesting on the one hand that Melania is desperate to divorce her husband, while others, on the contrary, point out that they are happy together.
