Register
04:06 GMT19 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Actors and film crew workers, some wearing face masks or coverings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, work on the movie set of a Batman film being shot at George's Hall in Liverpool, north west England on October 12, 2020, as new local lockdown measures are set to be imposed to help stem a second wave of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

    COVID-19 Once Again Delays 'The Batman' as Robert Pattinson's Stuntman Tests Positive for Virus

    © AFP 2021 / PAUL ELLIS
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082122352_0:240:3216:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_5b9940bcf0621352a912bc0e1d9b04b4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202102191082122333-covid-19-once-again-delays-the-batman-as-robert-pattinsons-stuntman-tests-positive-for-virus/

    As a consequence of raging COVID-19 pandemic, the release date of the new Batman has been postponed twice and is now set at March 4, 2022, almost nine months after it was initially due to hit cinemas.

    The Batman filming has faced another delay in a row that postpones its production, as Robert Pattinson's stunt double allegedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus, The Sun reported Thursday.

    The actor's stuntman and his bubble must now be isolated for ten days, making it the third time the project has been infected by the coronavirus, according to the report.

    The crew was no longer able to film action scenes at Warner Bros Studios in Hertfordshire, UK, according to the undisclosed source.

    "Shooting a blockbuster of this scale is difficult enough without the threat of COVID-19 looming large," an insider is quoted in the report. "While this proves Warner Bros' testing regime is working, having so many people away from set for ten days is a headache the studio could do without, especially when they are relying on the stunt team to deliver the film's most spectacular scenes."

    Although, the source states that the filming is still going under the schedule with the active filming process to end next month.

    "The movie is still on track to wrap next month and when it does, I think everyone will be breathing a sigh of relief,” the source added.

    The previous time the filming experienced trouble was when another stunt double contracted COVID-19 in November.

    Problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic have significantly delayed the shooting of The Batman, with filming halted in March last year as the virus started to spread. Production then resumed in September, but when star Robert Pattinson reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, it was postponed again.

    Pattinson is starring in the upcoming superhero franchise reboot based on the DC Comics character of the same name, directed by Matt Reeves. Alongside Pattinson will star Zoe Kravitz as a Catwoman, Colin Farrell in the villainous role of The Penguin, and Paul Dano as The Riddler.

    Related:

    Robert Pattinson Calls His ‘Ferocious Masturbation Scene’ in The Lighthouse a ‘Prize-Winning W**k’
    Bella Thorne Sets Pulses Racing With Lockdown Underwear Selfie as She Steps Up Work on New Movies
    Not So 'Infamous': Bella Thorne Sets Fires by Revealing Behind the Scenes Snaps From Her New Movie
    First 'Camera Test' of New Batman With Pattinson Appears on Web
    Tags:
    upcoming movie, action movie, movie star, movie, Batman, coronavirus, COVID-19, stunt, stunt double, Robert Pattinson, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse