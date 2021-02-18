Register
    Marilyn Manson Hires Round-the-Clock Security Following Abuse Allegations – Report

    Earlier in February, actress Evan Rachel Wood posted a statement on Instagram claiming that the musician had been abusing her throughout their relationship. Since then, at least ten other women have come forward to say that they were also allegedly abused by Manson – both physically and sexually.

    Rock star Marilyn Manson has hired round-the-clock security at his Hollywood Hills home, a source told the Sun. The move reportedly comes as the musician fears for his safety after several women have accused him of sexual and physical abuse. 

    “Manson is worried about his safety and is not taking any risks,” the insider says. “He’s concerned about who might turn up at the house and has hired 24-hour security to watch out for him.”

    According to the source, Manson is now unsure about his future and is likely to keep “an incredibly low profile”: “Manson has always been a hermit who often sleeps in the day and parties or paints at night into the early hours, so it’s unlikely he’ll be seen in public for a while.”

    The source added that while the musician is “paranoid at the best of times,” the recent allegations have really rocked him.

    Actress Evan Rachel Wood, known for her roles in “Westworld”, “Across the Universe”, and “The Wrestler,” posted her statement on 2 February. She accused Manson of abuse, claiming that she was “brainwashed and manipulated into submission.” The musician later called Wood’s claims lies.
    Another celebrity who claimed she was abused by the rocker was “Game of Thrones” star Esme Bianco, who also dated Manson. In an interview on 10 February, she recalled some of the moments in their relationship alleging the rocker’s violent behavior and stressing that there was no consent from her.

    Model Sarah McNeilly claimed the singer threw her against the wall and threatened to bash her face with a baseball bat. Another model, Ashley Lindsay Morgan, alleged that the rock star did not allow her to “eat, or sleep, or leave” his house.

    The musician responded only Wood’s accusations, describing them as “horrible distortions of reality.” This, however, did not stop music label Loma Vista Recording from ending their collaboration with Manson.
