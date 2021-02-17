At Least Seven People Shot in Mass Shooting Near Transit Station in North Philadelphia

Authorities have revealed that one suspect is already in custody and two guns have been recovered from the scene. No information regarding the suspect has yet been disclosed.
According to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, the victims' ages range from 17 to 70. Six victims were transported to the Albert Einstein Medical Center while the seventh victim was taken to Temple University Hospital, NBC Philadelphia reported.
One of the victims is in critical condition while the other six sustained non-life-threatening injuries, ABC 6 reported.
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) February 17, 2021
— NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) February 17, 2021
A Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority spokesperson confirmed to AP that the shooting occurred near, but not on the transit station property, and that no transit employees were injured.
All comments
Show new comments (0)