Almost Half of Brits Consider Sussexes' Interview With Oprah 'Inappropriate'

On March 7, the tell-all show, titled "Oprah with Meghan and Harry," will air on CBS, concentrating mostly on the Duchess of Sussex, who shall explore "everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure."

Nearly half of Britons agree that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with US TV show legend Oprah Winfrey is "inappropriate", a YouGov poll showed Tuesday.

A total number of 4334 Brits were asked byYouGov pollsters about the forthcoming 90-minute conversation with the Sussexes about their experience with the Royal Family. 46% of respondents said the move was "inappropriate", with just 29% out of total saying they were "ok" with it.

A quarter of the people who participated in the poll said they have not decided on their opinion, stating they "don't know."

Britons on the Harry and Meghan interview planned with Oprah Winfrey:



Appropriate - 29%

​The survey shows noticeable differences in opinion among different age groups, with younger generations more likely to view the interview as appropriate, and older generations less likely to think so.

For instance, among those 18-24-years-old, 52% said that the interview was appropriate. The number decreased among older age groups, with 38 percent of 25-49s agreeing, along with 20 percent of 50-65s and just 11 percent of those over 65.

According to the poll data, women are more likely not to support the Dukes' interview, with 49% against the notion and only 28% in support. Men are slightly less opposed, with 44% saying it would be inappropriate, and 30% being good with it.

Political differences also emerged in the poll, with almost half of those classified as Labour supporters (47%) claiming that the interview was acceptable, compared with just 15% of Conservatives.

The poll follows the news that Meghan Markle, 39, agreed to have Winfrey, who is considered to be a friend and neighbor of the Sussexes in California, host a "wide-ranging" interview.

It was also reported that Harry will also be included in the 90-minute show, scheduled to air on the CBS network. It will be the first time the couple have publicly spoken about their divisive decision to leave the UK and step down from their positions in the Royal Family to achieve "financial independence".

Oprah's "intimate" TV interview will cover everything from the new pregnancy of Meghan and their marriage to the departure of the couple from the Royal Family. The Royals will reportedly be braced for a host of disclosures via the 90-minute primetime chat that the pair have committed to amid their insistence that their privacy is to be respected by the media.

According to the report by the Daily Mail, the news could raise some reasonable worries that "bombshell information" regarding Harry's alleged split with members of the Royal Family, including his brother Prince William, could be transmitted to the world. It will also be Harry's first chance to speak about the Megxit summit with the Queen publicly, which he called for as his bitter division from royal life unfolded.

The meeting, along with Prince Andrew's 2019 interview with Newsnight and Princess Diana's scandalous 1995 interview with Panorama, may become one of a series of TV talks that have rocked Buckingham Palace, according to the report.

On Sunday, the royal couple announced they were expecting their second child.

In early January last year, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced that they wanted to give up the financial privileges due to their status, earn money on their own and spend their time between the UK and the US. The family first settled in Canada, and then moved to the US.

Later, the Duke and Duchess bought a multimillion-dollar estate in Santa Barbara, California, and signed a film production contract with the American company Netflix.