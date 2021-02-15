Nick Jonas Makes Valentine’s Day Special by Surprising Priyanka Chopra With Hundreds of Red Roses

Despite being miles apart, American singer-actor Nick Jonas, who is currently in the US, made Valentine's Day extra special for his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is shooting for her upcoming series 'Citadel' in London, by sending her hundreds of red roses.
Overwhelmed and surprised by Nick's display of affection, Priyanka posted an Instagram picture in which she can be seen sitting on the couch surrounded by lots of bouquets of roses.
"Wish you were here Nick Jonas. Just a couple of roses," Priyanka captioned the picture, adding "heart" and "laugh" emojis.
Replying to her post, he commented, "Just a few."
Expressing her love despite the long distance, Priyanka too surprised Nick with romantic candlelight decor that reads 'I love you' at his place in the US.
@priyankachopra surprises @nickjonas with a special romantic candlelight decor as they celebrate #ValentinesDay from long distance@SputnikInt #valentinesday2021 pic.twitter.com/sD4JqhGMm1— Sangeeta yadav (@Sangeeta_Yadavv) February 15, 2021
