Immortal Hulk Comic Edited After Accusations of Anti-Semitism

Marvel Comics have removed an image from the latest edition of the Immortal Hulk comic series which fans deemed anti-Semitic.
The panel depicted one of the characters in a jewelry store called "Cronemberg Jewery" with an omitted "l" and a Star of David on its window.
The artist apologised on Facebook for upsetting the readers, assuring that the letter omission was not intentional but acknowledging that the Star of David depiction was unjustified.
The company apologised for the controversial visuals, saying it “fully acknowledged this mistake was missed on our side as well”.
Fans soon noticed that the reissued volumes no longer contained the controversial pictures.
All comments
Show new comments (0)