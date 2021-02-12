Register
22:51 GMT12 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This Oct. 21, 2015, file photo shows signage inside the YouTube Space LA offices in Los Angeles. YouTube’s inability to keep ads off unsavory videos is threatening to transform a rising star in Google’s digital family into a problem child. The key question is whether a recently launched ad boycott of YouTube turns out to be short-lived or the start of a long-term marketing shift away that undercuts Google’s growth, as well as Alphabet Inc., its corporate parent.

    YouTube Continues to Push 'White Supremacist' Videos, Study Claims

    © AP Photo / Danny Moloshok
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 41
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107552/89/1075528975_0:270:5184:3186_1200x675_80_0_0_e53a6b55b76d43c8308d40b8506b8889.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202102121082058764-youtube-continues-to-push-white-supremacist-videos-study-claims/

    YouTube has previously been criticized for allowing extremist videos, including 'white supremacist' content, to exist on its platform. In the past, the platform has attempted to remove videos, containing extremist content.

    A new report by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which aims to stop the defamation of Jews and non-Jews alike, advocating fair treatment for all, has revealed that even though YouTube has removed thousands of extremist videos, there still remains "white supremacist" content that circulates among subsets of users.

    According to the study, which evaluated the viewing habits of 915 people, one in every 10 participants viewed at least one video from an extremist channel and two in 10 viewed a video from an “alternative” channel. Alternative channels are ones that “serve as gateways to more extreme forms of content,” the ADL reports in its study. 

    The study also found that YouTube’s recommendation algorithm showed extremist content to those who had viewed similar content previously.

    “Participants often received and sometimes followed recommendations for videos from alternative and extremist channels, especially on videos from those channels,” the study found. 

    For example, users who viewed extremist content on YouTube were recommended other similar videos to watch almost 30% of the time. In addition, almost all of the 9% of users who watch a video from extremist channels also viewed videos on alternative channels as well.

    The report also found identified 322 “alternative” channels and 290 “extremist or white supremacist” channels on YouTube. Among both alternative and extremist channels, 515 were still active as of the end of January. 

    “Despite the recent changes that YouTube has made, our findings indicate that far too many people are still being exposed to extremist ideas on the platform,” Brendan Nyhan, an author on the report and professor of government at Dartmouth College, said in a statement.

    In a separate statement, YouTube defended how it has dealt with extremist content.

    “We have clear policies that prohibit hate speech and harassment on YouTube, and terminated over 235,000 channels in the last quarter for violating those policies,” the company said in a statement, the Hill reported.

    “Beyond removing content, since 2019 we’ve also limited the reach of content that does not violate our policies but brushes up against the line, by making sure our systems are not widely recommending it to those not seeking it. We welcome more research on this front, but views this type of content gets from recommendations has dropped by over 70% in the US, and as other researchers have noted, our systems often point to authoritative content,” the company added.

    ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt noted, however, that YouTube has not done enough to prevent the dissemination of extremist content.

    “It is far too easy for individuals interested in extremist content to find what they are looking for on YouTube over and over again,” Greenblatt said in a statement obtained by the Hill. “Tech platforms including YouTube must take further action to ensure that extremist content is scrubbed from their platforms, and if they do not, then they should be held accountable when their systems, built to engage users, actually amplify dangerous content that leads to violence,” he added.

    Related:

    Youtuber Shot Dead While Filming 'Prank' Video Attacking Strangers With Butcher Knife
    YouTube Blasted for Demonetizing News2Share Video Journalism Page Over Capitol Insurrection Footage
    ‘We’re Challenging Power’: YouTube’s Indie Media Crackdown Aims to ‘Prop Up’ Mainstream Channels
    Russian Media Watchdog Asks Google to Lift Restrictions on YouTube Use of National Anthem
    YouTube Restores Navalny Investigative Video Blocked on Copyright Grounds
    Tags:
    White Supremacy, YouTube channel, YouTube
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People watch Lunar New Year fireworks while wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as they wait to enter a temple in Taipei, Taiwan, 12 February 2021.
    Celebration of Lunar New Year Across the World
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse