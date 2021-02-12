Just Aussie Things: Terrifying Pics of Huge Spider Guarding Egg Sac Inside Toy Truck Emerge Online.

A woman from the Australian island state of Tasmania has shared blood-freezing pictures on her Facebook showing an enormous spider guarding its egg sac.
The woman, Brooke Thorpe, uploaded pictures in the "Australian spider identification page" public community.
"Found this little mumma today with her sac! Location. Kalgoorlie, WA," the woman wrote.
Thorpe said the arachnid took shelter in her nephew's toy truck. Members of the public group identified the spider as a huntsman.
According to Australian Museum's website, the female of the species produce an egg sac in which they could lay up to 200 eggs. They guard the sac for about three weeks and can become very aggressive, so it is advisable not to disturb them if you want to avoid being attacked.
