Stormy Daniels Bemoans Her '90 Seconds' with Trump

Porn star Stormy Daniels claimed during the 2016 US presidential campaign that she had an affair with Republican candidate Donald Trump a decade earlier and was then paid “hush money” to stay silent on the matter. Trump denied having had any sexual relationship with the woman.

Donald Trump’s former lawyer and now critic Michael Cohen has invited an unexpected guest onto his upcoming “Mea Culpa” podcast - porn actress Stormy Daniels, who has accused the ex-president of trying to silence her (with Cohen’s help) over their alleged affair, according to the AP.

Daniels apparently told Cohen that the alleged intimacy with the then-future US president was “the worst 90 seconds of my life, for sure, because it just made me hate myself”.

The former stripper said that it was not about a “physical” threat coming from Trump, but rather the fact that the purported counter was unexpected.

Daniels maintains that she had been sexually involved with then-real estate mogul Trump somewhere between 2006 and 2007, when his wife Melania had just given birth to their son Barron. The adult film actress first aired her claims back in 2016, in the midst of Trump’s run for the presidency.

According to Daniels, shortly before the presidential vote took place, she received $130,000 in "hush money" from Cohen, who was then serving as Trump’s attorney, in a bid to bury their “common” past.

Cohen initially denied the actress’ claims, but later admitted giving money to the porn star.

During the podcast, he apologised to the adult film actress for “the needless pain” he had put her through in the past.

Donald Trump has denied that he was sexually involved with Daniels.

© AP Photo / Craig Ruttle In this Dec. 12, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, leaves federal court after his sentencing in New York

In 2018, Cohen was charged with misusing Trump’s campaign funds – including the payment to Daniels – as well as tax evasion and lying to Congress. He was sentenced to three years in federal prison, but has now been placed under house arrest over COVID-19 concerns.

“Both of our stories will be forever linked with Donald Trump, but also with one another. Thanks for giving me a second chance”, Trump’s ex-attorney was quoted as saying.

Daniels filed a plethora of defamation lawsuits against the former US commander-in-chief. With a number of talk show appearances, a best-selling book, and her “Make America Horny Again” strip tour, the woman managed to make something out of the situation.

Meanwhile, Daniels claims she would really like to go back to normal now.