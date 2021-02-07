Twitter CEO Dorsey Almost Quit Tech to Become Fashion Designer, Report Says

Back in the 2000s, when Jack Dorsey was a simple coder from Missouri, he thought about quitting the tech industry to pursue a career in fashion design – or become a massage therapist, according to a report by CNBC Make It.
Since at least 2000, Dorsey had been thinking of the concept of a web platform with short real-time statuses, which eventually grew into Twitter in 2006. But in the years between that, as he became more and more frustrated with coding due to lack of big success, Dorsey was thinking of quitting the industry altogether and find himself a new passion.
“I felt like a failure,” Dorsey told The New Yorker, describing that period of his life.
In 2006, just a month before launching Twitter, Dorsey reportedly told Noah Glass, his fellow co-founder, about his future plans.
“I’m going to quit tech and become a fashion designer,” he told Glass, according to Nick Bilton’s book “Hatching Twitter: A True Story of Money, Power, Friendship, and Betrayal.”
The Twitter CEO even took classes at a fashion school in San Francisco – but eventually changed his mind.
Currently, Dorsey is the CEO of Twitter and mobile paying service Square and has a net worth of $12.9 billion, according to Forbes. But he is still into fashion.
So impressed by Rick Owens. Straightforward, dark, cool. Stunningly unique. http://t.co/eDUsGGVu— jack (@jack) October 8, 2012
find yourself someone who looks at you like @jack looks at Rick Owens pic.twitter.com/k3gJPmHV81— AGOSTINHO ⚔️ (@agostinhozinga) June 20, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)