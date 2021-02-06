Movie Star Jennifer Lawrence Cut by Glass After Explosion On Set, Reports Say

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence is nursing an injury after a shard of glass cut one of her eyelids, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Lawrence was in Boston, Massachusets on the set of Don't Look Up - a Netflix comedy in which she stars with Leonardo Di Caprio and Timothée Chalamet - when a controlled glass explosion for the movie went haywire, leading to the incident.
Timothée Chalamet shooting “Don’t Look Up” with Jennifer Lawrence on February 5, 2021. pic.twitter.com/vDJ0AyRSlj— Peach Me Timothée (@peachmetimmy) February 5, 2021
Chalamet was reportedly at the site during the explosion, but no shard hit him.
The film, which also features such A-listers as Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Cate Blanchett, tells the story of two scientists - played by Lawrence and Di Caprio - and their struggle to warn mankind about a dangerous incoming meteor that is about to strike the Earth.
