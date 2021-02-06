'Most Highbrow Content on Platform': Jordan Peterson Leaves Fans Incredulous After Joining TikTok

Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson has joined the popular Chinese video-sharing social network TikTok.
The professor told his Twitter subscribers that he'd opened the new account, which he confessed was his wife Tammy's idea. And in less than 24 hours he had attracted more than 3,000 followers on the platform on which he has as yet posted only one video. In the post, Peterson is reciting a poem he wrote nearly 30 years ago.
Although his Twitter subscribers generally favoured Peterson's wish to explore other social media to reach his audiences, many questioned whether the platform - notorious for its, at times, dubious entertaining content - is suitable for a person as well educated as he is.
Some, however, believe TikTok will benefit from Peterson's contribution to the platform and were even willing to join it themselves.
