Register
04:31 GMT06 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this file photo taken on July 21, 2020 a woman is seen next to a gas chamber at the museum of the former Nazi Death Camp Stutthof, in Sztutowo, July 21, 2020.

    German Prosecutors Charge 95-Year-Old Ex-Nazi Camp Secretary Accomplice With Over 10,000 Murders

    © AFP 2020 / WOJTEK RADWANSKI
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe

    Stutthof, founded in 1939 near the city of Gdansk, Poland, and in operation until Soviet troops freed the prisoners in May 1945, was regarded as an especially brutal camp. Prisoners there died of starvation, sickness, and execution by lethal injection or the gas chamber.

    An elderly woman who served as an aide to a Nazi death camp commandant at Stutthof has been charged for her role in the crimes against humanity committed during the Second World War, the BBC reported Friday.

    The woman, reportedly identified as Irmgard F, worked at the Stutthof camp, where it is estimated that up to 65,000 people were killed during the Third Reich's occupation of Poland (some sources claim up to 85,000 murders). Prosecutors are accusing her in connection with "aiding and abetting murder in more than 10,000 cases".

    The indictment reportedly says that between June 1943 and April 1945, the woman "assisted those responsible at the camp in the systematic killing of Jewish prisoners, Polish partisans, and Soviet Russian prisoners of war, in her function as a stenographer and secretary to the camp commandant" SS Obersturmbannfuhrer (lieutenant colonel) Paul-Werner Hoppe.

    Prosecutors began to examine Irmgard F's SS past in 2016. They also questioned Stutthof survivors, some of whom are currently living in Israel.

    She is being charged as a minor because she was under 21 at the time of the crimes. The Schleswig-Holstein juvenile court must now determine whether or not the 95-year-old will stand trial.

    The woman reportedly claimed that during her time at the camp, she did not know people were being gassed.

    Last year, Bruno Dey, now 93, a former Stutthof guard, was given a two-year suspended prison term for his involvement in mass murder. It is considered to be one of the last trials of the Nazi period, as both survivors and offenders are very old, and their memories are failing in some instances.

    The 93-year-old German Bruno D., accused of being an SS guard involved in killings of thousands of prisoners, many of them Jewish, between August 1944 and April 1945 in the Stutthof Nazi concentration camp near Gdansk of Poland, leaves a court room after the announcement of his verdict in Hamburg, Germany July 23, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Fabian Bimmer
    The 93-year-old German Bruno D., accused of being an SS guard involved in killings of thousands of prisoners, many of them Jewish, between August 1944 and April 1945 in the Stutthof Nazi concentration camp near Gdansk of Poland, leaves a court room after the announcement of his verdict in Hamburg, Germany July 23, 2020.
    At the height of the atrocious Nazi Holocaust machine, a total of approximately 100,000 people were imprisoned at the camp.

    Its commandant Hoppe fled a British internment camp, where he was awaiting trial in Poland. He settled in Switzerland, where he worked under a false identity as a landscape gardener before returning to West Germany and receiving a 9-year sentence as an accomplice to murder. He reportedly died as a free man after being released from prison.

    Related:

    Germany Submits Request to Russia on Probe Into Nazi WWII Crimes in Yeysk - Prosecutor
    Mass Grave Found Near Nazi German Concentration Camp in Western Russia
    Russia's FSB Declassifies Documents on Massacre of 900 Soviet Soldiers by Nazis in Crimea
    Russia's FSB Releases Materials on Sentence Kiev Court Passed in 1946 Over Nazi Genocide
    Russian Historical Society Declassifies New Archival Materials on Nazi Crimes in Europe
    Tags:
    Nazi Party, Nazis, concentration camps, concentration camp, Nazi Germany, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young man walks in an empty St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Gondolas and other vessels are moored instead of preparing for Carnival's popular boat parade in the lagoon. Alleys are eerily empty. Venetians and the city's few visitors stroll must be masked in public places, indoors and out, under a nationwide mandate.
    Empty Spaces and Abandoned Places: Venice Deserted as Traditional Carnival Held Without Tourists
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse