Register
13:20 GMT05 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US singer Marilyn Manson performs at the Hell and Heaven music festival in Mexico City, Mexico, Saturday, 5 May 2018.

    Marilyn Manson Told Me He Had 'Rape Room' in his Home, Claims Singer Phoebe Bridgers

    © AP Photo / Christian Palma
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106733/95/1067339533_0:110:4436:2605_1200x675_80_0_0_f5da34562181d6b0c17c71750c9ee874.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202102051081987497-marilyn-manson-told-me-he-had-rape-room-in-his-home-claims-singer-phoebe-bridgers/

    Her statement came hours after police in Los Angeles arrived at Manson’s home following a call from a friend of the singer who told law enforcement officers he hadn't been able to get in touch with Manson for several hours. An LAPD spokesman said there was no evidence of any wrongdoing.

    Singer Phoebe Bridgers claims Marilyn Manson has a rape room in home. The 26-year-old said she visited the rock star’s home with her friends when she was a teenager and that Manson himself told her about the room. Bridgers wrote that back then she thought that it was "just horrible frat boy sense of humor" and emphasised she stands with women who accused the rocker of physical and sexual abuse.

    "The label knew, management knew, the band knew. Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is f**king pathetic", Bridgers wrote in her post.

    What Are The Allegations?

    On 2 February actress Evan Rachel Wood ("Westworld", "Across the Universe", "The Wrestler") posted a statement on Instagram claiming she was abused by Manson.

    "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent", the actress wrote.

    Wood started dating Manson, real name Brian Warner, in 2007. The couple had reportedly had an on-again, off-again relationship. In 2010 Manson proposed to Wood, but seven months later they split.

    In a 2009 interview the rocker said he fantasised about "smashing her skull in with a sledgehammer". His representatives later said that the comment should be interpreted as promotion of his new record "and not a factual account".

    In 2019 Wood revealed she was a victim of domestic violence and rape, but did not name her abuser. The actress spearheadead the Phoenix Act, a piece of legislation that extends the statute of limitations for domestic violence crimes. Testifying in Congress she said the anonymous abuser "broke her down through means of starvation, sleep deprivation, and threats against" her life.

    Dan Cleary, a guitar technician, who claims to have worked with Manson when he dated Wood, said in September that he turned the actress into a different person.

    Accusations From Other Women, Manson’s Response, Possible Investigation

    Since Wood came forward on 2 February at least 10 women alleged that they were abused by the rock star, physically and sexually. Model Sarah McNeilly claimed the singer threw her against the wall and threatened to bash her face with a baseball bat. Another model Ashley Lindsay Morgan alleged that the rock star did not allow her to “eat, or sleep, or leave” his house.

    However, Manson’s ex-wife, burlesque dancer and actress Dita Von Teese, said she was never abused by him - but didn’t reject the accusations from other women. Rose McGowan, another girlfriend of Manson, said she wasn’t abused either but added she believes in the allegations made against the musician.

    Manson has only responded Wood's accusations, posting a statement on Instagram describing them as “horrible distortions of reality”.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson)

    Manson was dropped by his record label after the accusations and edited out of two TV shows.

    Evan Rachel Wood posted a screenshot on Friday of a letter sent by New York senator Kevin Parker asking Attorney General Robert M. Wilkinson to begin an investigation into the accusations made against Manson.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Evan Rachel Wood (@evanrachelwood)

    Tags:
    Rose McGowan, domestic violence, sexual abuse, Marilyn Manson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Empty Spaces and Abandoned Places: Venice Deserted as Traditional Carnival Held Without Tourists
    Empty Spaces and Abandoned Places: Venice Deserted as Traditional Carnival Held Without Tourists
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse