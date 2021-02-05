Utah's Evermore Theme Park Sues Taylor Swift for Trademark Infringement Over Album Title

Evermore theme park has filed a $2 million lawsuit against Taylor Swift over what they believe is copyright infringement and selling of counterfeit merchandise, Rolling Stone reported Thursday citing court papers.
The park’s officials claim that the 10-time Grammy-winning artist caused confusion when she gave her ninth album the title 'Evermore' as that is already in use by the theme park. Furthermore, searches for ‘Evermore Park’ on Google also dropped, which prompted Utah Office of Tourism to release a special statement on Twitter, noting that Swift’s album and the park had nothing in common.
As for the other allegations, Evermore Park has also accused Swift of selling the album-themed merchandise, dubbing it counterfeit because of the park's existing trademark.
Taylor Swift’s lawyers deny any wrongdoing. The artist’s spokesman suggested that the lawsuit was an attempt to raise funds and pay off the park’s outstanding debt to construction companies, which have filed lawsuits against them for failure to pay.
