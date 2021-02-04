Register
16:02 GMT04 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Marilyn Manson. File photo

    Admission of Guilt? Marilyn Manson Wrote in Biography He Had Exploited and Humiliated Girls

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105784/37/1057843742_0:143:3133:1905_1200x675_80_0_0_0f1b383fca8a115fdb881886e13b392e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202102041081979398-admission-of-guilt-marilyn-manson-wrote-in-biography-he-had-exploited-and-humiliated-girls/

    The singer was recently thrown into the media spotlight after his ex-fiancé, actress Evan Rachel Wood, accused him of abuse. Since then, 10 women have come forward with accusations against the rock star, with one of them alleging Manson had raped her.

    Marilyn Manson wrote in his biography that he had exploited and humiliated girls, The Sun reported, citing excerpts from the book, called "The Long Hard Road Out of Hell”, penned by the singer in 1998. In one chapter, Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, wrote that while on tour with Nine Inch Nails and Jim Rose he and his band members swore to "stop exploiting and humiliating girls backstage" and instead perform a "therapeutic service for them". The service in question was confessing on camera about their "deepest, most intimate sins".

    In another chapter, Manson describes a chilling incident during which one of his fans almost choked when doing a bondage stunt.

    "She released the pressure on her hands and legs and allowed [the] contraption to snap tightly around her neck. Her head hit the floor, unconscious. I bent down in a daze and began fumbling with the knots and rope, unable to do a thing as her face swelled from red to purple", the singer wrote.

    According to Manson, one of the band members then pulled out an army knife and sliced through the cord trailing from the girl’s neck. However, this didn’t help.

    "She didn’t wake up. We slapped her, screamed at her, dumped water on her. Nothing worked. This was bad. I didn’t want to be the first rock-and-roller to have actually killed a girl due to backstage hedonism. After three minutes, she groaned and blinked her eyes open. That was probably the last time she ever wanted to go backstage again", he confessed.

    The acts mentioned in the biography are similar to those described by one of his accusers. Manson’s ex-girlfriend Gabriella, known as the artist SourGirrrl, claimed the singer had tied her up before raping her.

    "He would tie me up for the first of many times and rape me. I sobbed on the floor in the hotel room and when I looked at him, he was smiling. He told me he knew that’s how I loved him because of my reaction. He took naked photos of me without my permission while I was sleeping tied up and sent them to his friends", Gabriella said.

    In another chapter, Manson writes how he and a friend threatened to rape a girl who worked in a piercing studio because she didn’t pay attention to them.

    "But she wouldn’t even acknowledge our humanity, no matter what part of our body we asked her to pierce. So I fell back on my usual deviant way of getting a girl’s attention: malicious, asinine behavior. At first, the calls were harmless. But they quickly grew meaner. 'We’re watching you', we’d threaten her at the height of our spite-masked lust. You better not leave work tonight, because we’re going to rape you in the parking lot and then crush you underneath your own car", the singer wrote.

    The rock star also revealed that he planned to kill his band member named Nancy. Manson writes that after the woman was kicked out of the band, she wanted to get revenge on the singer and started calling clubs to cancel his shows. She also appeared at gigs and attacked the girl who replaced her.

    And although Manson wrote that it is wrong to "take a human life", he and his friend planned to kill the woman.

    "This was the first time I had ever seriously considered murder. I wasn’t sure what to do…" he wrote

    The singer claims he filled a shoulder bag with "kerosene, matches and rags", but he and his friend made a U-turn when a witness noticed them and police cars drove by.

    Incidentally, this is not the first time that Marilyn Manson has spoken about his aggressive behaviour. Commenting on his split with actress Evan Rachel Wood, who was the first woman to accuse him of sexual and physical abuse, he said he called her 158 times after they broke up while self-mutilating. 

    "I wanted to show her the pain she put me through. It was like, 'I want you to physically see what you've done'", he said in a 2009 interview with Spin magazine, adding that he had "fantasies every day about smashing her skull in with a sledgehammer".

    After 11 women came forward with accusations, Manson was dropped by his record label and edited out of two TV shows. The singer has denied the accusations.

    Tags:
    biography, domestic abuse, sexual abuse, Marilyn Manson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Legal Scramble
    Legal Scramble
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse