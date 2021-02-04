Register
01:09 GMT04 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This Oct. 21, 2015, file photo shows signage inside the YouTube Space LA offices in Los Angeles. YouTube’s inability to keep ads off unsavory videos is threatening to transform a rising star in Google’s digital family into a problem child. The key question is whether a recently launched ad boycott of YouTube turns out to be short-lived or the start of a long-term marketing shift away that undercuts Google’s growth, as well as Alphabet Inc., its corporate parent.

    YouTube Blasted for Demonetizing News2Share Video Journalism Page Over Capitol Insurrection Footage

    © AP Photo / Danny Moloshok
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107552/89/1075528975_0:270:5184:3186_1200x675_80_0_0_e53a6b55b76d43c8308d40b8506b8889.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202102041081974280-youtube-blasted-for-demonetizing-news2share-video-journalism-page-over-capitol-insurrection-footage/

    In the aftermath of the January 6 assault on the US Capitol that killed five people, YouTube and other social media giants have waged a widespread campaign to prune supportive content from their sites. Caught in the middle have been independent reporters who sought to provide nonpartisan coverage of the event.

    On Wednesday, News2Share editor-in-chief Ford Fischer announced that video hosting site YouTube had demonetized the news outlet’s entire YouTube channel. The video journalist has been engaged in on-and-off fights with YouTube for years over his filming of controversial topics.

    “After me spending the last week criticizing @TeamYouTube's takedown of my raw footage from January 6, they have just demonetized my ENTIRE CHANNEL,” Fischer tweeted on Wednesday, noting that the site accused him of producing "content that focuses on controversial issues and that is harmful to viewers.”

    ​Founded in 2014, News2Share’s nearly 1,600 videos on YouTube have been collectively viewed by some 25.4 million people and the channel has 52,000 subscribers.

    Some of the material can be shocking and include controversial topics, since the outlet covers protests, rallies, and press conferences by figures and groups from across the political spectrum, from the Proud Boys to Antifa, and posts its video footage from events without edits.

    “Automated video takedowns, demonetization, and incorrect markings of content and profiles as ‘inappropriate’ has plagued the social media sites I use, seemingly administered for the most part by algorithms making decisions, or humans with no oversight or accessibility to the user,” Fischer said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

    “Unfortunately, I’ve found that the drastic step of public advocacy is the only method that seems to work. I am not an activist, but if years of covering activism has taught me anything, it’s that nothing is more powerful than using one’s voice to hold unaccountable institutions accountable. For now, it is my intention to make the public aware of what happened, and how it can affect them. I will do this until YouTube realizes and fixes its mistakes,” he added.

    Progressive political analyst Jamarl Thomas, who also co-hosts Fault Lines on Radio Sputnik, said on Wednesday that his channel, with more than 9 million views and some 30,000 subscribers, had suffered an identical fate to Fischer’s.

    “You guys have destroyed my channel without legit explanation as to why,” Thomas tweeted at several of YouTube’s Twitter accounts. “No videos are given - and frankly there is literally zero ‘harmful’ content on my channel. This is a radically bad error that needs to be corrected … Nothing on my channel even comes [close] to the guidelines on ‘harm’ and I honestly resent the defamation.”

    ​Crackdown on ‘Harmful’ Content

    For independent content creators with small budgets, monetization of their content can provide a vital source of income, as each view adds to a check YouTube cuts for its partners. However, the clumsy and seemingly arbitrary way in which the Google-owned company goes about removing either a video’s monetization or the video entirely has led to some awkward interactions via social media and prolonged campaigns to redress grievances with the process. 

    In the absence of his monetized channel, Fischer said he would have to rely on donations via Patreon to pay the bills, which include travel costs to record the outlet’s content.

    On Monday, Fischer called attention to YouTube’s removal of one video shot on January 6: a continuous reel of the crowd outside the White House during then-US President Donald Trump’s speech. The event took place prior to the insurrection at the Capitol. In response, YouTube’s “Team YouTube” Twitter account replied that his video was removed because it “didn’t include countervailing views or sufficient context of the claims made in the footage. As videos can be embedded across the web, we only allow this content to remain on the platform if there’s appropriate context within the video itself.”

    Fischer retorted that it was actually his video that sported greater context because it did more than simply show footage of Trump speaking at a vaguely-named “save America rally.”

    ​YouTube’s actions come amid a widespread crackdown by tech giants on far-right content, including QAnon and other conspiracy theories promulgated by groups who participated in the January 6 assault on the US Capitol. The takedown began with Twitter’s censure and subsequent removal of Trump’s personal account but soon extended to accounts pushing the narrative that Trump had actually won the November 3, 2020, election, and that US President Joe Biden had “stolen” the victory from him.

    However, it also falls within a larger initiative by the tech giants to regulate harmful content on their sites after several mass shooting events in which the shooters livestreamed the massacres online. It has been extended to include fighting “disinformation” by including links to information about various topics, including COVID-19 and mail-in ballots, and the flagging of accounts ostensibly linked to state-affiliated media outlets with content notices.

    Another thread in this cable of censorship has been the Russiagate scandal, in which Democrats and sections of the US national security state opposed to Trump attempted to blame his unexpected 2016 election victory - and every inconvenient political event thereafter - on alleged Russian interference.

    Corporate Media Gets Special Pass

    In his response to YouTube above, Fischer included several screenshots of other networks’ similar videos, including from CBS-affiliate networks WBNS 10 and KCTV 5, that had not been removed but which showed essentially the same content as his.

    Speaking with Sputnik during a prior fight against demonetization of specific videos on News2Share in October 2019, Fischer noted that corporate news sites like ABC and the Atlantic have featured the same content he has on their own YouTube channels without reproach by the Google subsidiary.

    “The actual channel, to people who aren’t familiar, is entirely just raw footage of news situations,” he told Radio Sputnik's Fault Lines in 2019 about his outlet. “So the channel itself has no ideology, let alone hateful ideology, but in some cases it’s documenting either people who are protesting against things that are hateful or video that would be of individuals who would be considered hateful. But of course again, CNN wouldn’t be punished for reporting on white nationalists, for example.”

    Sputnik reported at the time how analyst YouTube Analyzed and YouTube channel Nerd City proved that YouTube ran an automatic demonetization algorithm based on an exhaustive list of keywords detected in video descriptions. However, those rules did not seem to be applied to corporate media outlets. The list included a number of commonly covered topics in the media, including Palestine, Osama bin Laden, Syria, Ukraine, trans and gay, which would automatically exclude videos that cover protests or other events involving those issues from generating income based on views.

    Related:

    Dangerous Times - Browder Material Gone From YouTube, Ukraine Whistleblower Sanctioned
    Russian Media Watchdog Asks Google to Lift Restrictions on YouTube Use of National Anthem
    YouTube Demonetizes Conservative Commentator Over Alleged Hate Speech
    Tags:
    censorship, Donald Trump, insurrection, demonetization, YouTube, YouTube channel, Ford Fisher
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Legal Scramble
    Legal Scramble
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse