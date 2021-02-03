Where Did It Go? Russian Cosmonaut Shows 'Squishing' Moon Disappearing Like Deflated Balloon

Russian cosmonaut Sergei Kud-Sverchkov, who is now on board the International Space Station, has shared rare footage of the so-called "squishing" Moon, which vanishes into thin air due to a rare optical effect.
"I am sure that a lot of people will immediately ask a reasonable question: 'Why is the Moon flattened so? And where did it go?' The answer is quite simple - before the Moon disappears behind the horizon, its reflected light passes through the Earth's atmosphere, so it looks distorted. At the same time, the Earth's horizon itself is invisible - everything happens at night. Therefore, it looks like the Moon magically 'dissolves in the air'", the cosmonaut explained in his post.
