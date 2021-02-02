With Covid-19 'Every Day is Groundhog Day': Twitter’s Snarky Pandemic Remarks

When the time has come to celebrate the American pop culture holiday, Groundhog Day, users took to social media to say that 2020 and now 2021 are the epitome of an annoying and never-ending day.
The beginning of last spring marked the onset of coronavirus restrictions in Europe and the rest of the world, which eventually forced people to stay at home.
Welcome to 2021, where #GroundhogDay feels like a documentary. pic.twitter.com/3p1EbW08ea— Ewan McGee (@Ewan_McGee) February 2, 2021
My phone just reminded me that tomorrow is Groundhog Day. But... at this point, every day is #GroundhogDay!— Dr. Mara Lee Grayson (@MaraLeeGrayson) February 2, 2021
Of all the Groundhog Days, #GroundhogDay 2021 is definitely the Groundhoggiest. pic.twitter.com/GZPWKFqVtf— Morgan Jeffery (@morganjeffery) February 2, 2021
It’s #GroundhogDay today. Hang on, wait. Hasn’t it been that for the past 9 months?! pic.twitter.com/vHeOXC0n5y— Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) February 2, 2021
This is definitely my energy when leaving the house. 😂 #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/OR6F4OudX0— 💀💀💀MUSE💀💀💀 (@halogirl22) January 30, 2021
What if we wake up tomorrow & it’s #GroundhogDay 2020‽ pic.twitter.com/JKJjZb3RLN— polly d (@TheDesignerd) February 1, 2021
Marked on 2 February, Groundhog Day is centered on the idea of a groundhog coming out of its home to 'predict' the weather.
The holiday gained more popularity when a 1993 film starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell was released, where the main character had to relive the same day over and over.
Much like the Groundhog Day characters, people around the globe still have to relive the same routine on a daily basis. With mass Covid-19 vaccination programmes, some governments have signaled the end of lockdown measures to take place in 2021.
