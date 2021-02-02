'Distortions of Reality': Marilyn Manson Denies Allegations of Abuse

Along with Wood, who initially testified about long-lasting abuse by an unrevealed person in 2018, now claiming it was Brian Warner, commonly known under the alias Marilyn Manson, earlier the rockstar faced harassment charges from actress Charlene Yee, who claimed the musician sexually harassed her during work on the set of House M. D.

52-year-old hard rock icon Marilyn Manson, who has recently been accused of prolonged abuse by his former girlfriend, Across the Universe and Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood, 33, dismissed the accusations Monday on his Instagram page.

"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners", he posted.

Manson stated that those accusing him of misconduct "are now choosing to misrepresent the past".

Earlier in the day, Loma Vista Recording, a music label that has collaborated with Marilyn Manson, announced that it will end its collaboration with the singer in light of the allegations of violence that have been made against him.

"Due to these events, we also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects", the post reads.

Wood has accused Manson of violence, saying that for years he "horrifically abused" her, and she was "done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail". Wood previously reported on domestic violence, threats, manipulation, and psychological treatment in 2018, but did not name the person who allegedly did it.

She and Manson began dating in 2006, when the actress was 18 years old, and the musician was 36. They broke up in 2008 and then reunited in 2009. A year later, Manson proposed to the actress, but the couple broke off the engagement seven months later.

In solidarity, at least four more women have shared their experiences, accusing Manson of sexual and psychological abuse and various forms of coercion and intimidation, according to media reports.