Six People Arrested After Changing Hollywood Sign to 'Hollyboob'

LA's probably most famous landmark, the Hollywood sign, erected in 1923 as Hollywoodland, has seen many alterations over the years, like being turned into an anti-war slogan and an ad sign for Fox Television and Caltech.

On Monday, six individuals were arrested for changing the Hollywood sign to "Hollyboob", as according to photos and videos on social media, the 'W' and 'D' of the Californian landmark seemed to have been covered with 'Bs' earlier in the day.

Park rangers quickly took the covers off the sign's letters. The Security Services Division of the LAPD was reportedly in charge of the operation, supported by the force's Hollywood Division.

According to the Deadline report, the pranksters told the police the purpose of refacing the sign was to raise awareness for breast cancer. They are facing trespassing charges.

According to the report, the police presence will be increased in the coming days and even weeks due to the incident at the somewhat fortified sign.

Trespassing is a crime in California that is typically met with a fine of about $75 to $250. In this scenario, the fine will be higher and could have much greater implications because of the high-profile nature of the matter at hand.

On New Year's Day in 2017, an artist managed to get past the gates and sensors of the landmark to change it to spell "Hollyweed", thus repeating the same prank of 1976 in an homage to the state law passed in 2016 legalizing recreational cannabis, which became effective on January 1.