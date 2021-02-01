Register
22:29 GMT01 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US actor Dustin Diamond, who is best known for the portrayal of beloved nerd Samuel Screech Powers has died from lung cancer. He was 44 years old.

    ‘Saved by the Bell’ Actor Dustin Diamond Dead at 44 After Cancer Battle

    Screenshot/ExtraTV
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081950575_0:0:2409:1355_1200x675_80_0_0_7bcf1ea72bf564cc086b24227e35ee66.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202102011081950637-saved-by-the-bell-actor-dustin-diamond-dead-at-44-after-cancer-battle/

    The child star was best known to a generation of fans for his portrayal of the quirky-yet-lovable high schooler Samuel “Screech” Powers, one of six main characters on the 1990s hit sitcom “Saved by the Bell.”

    US actor Dustin Diamond, who spent 13 seasons portraying the nerdy pal of character Zach Morris, has died after being diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. He was 44 years old.

    Roger Paul, Diamond’s longtime talent agent, confirmed the news in a statement to the Washington Post that explained the child star had died Monday from carcinoma. 

    “He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago," the statement notes. "In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution.”

    “Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful,” it adds.

    TMZ was the first to report the development and reported that Diamond was “taken off a breathing machine in an attempt to get him to hospice care.” The outlet also indicated that Diamond’s partner was by his side at the time.

    Incidentally, TMZ was also among the first to report that Diamond had been hospitalized several weeks ago in Florida, where health professionals ultimately diagnosed him with late stage cancer.

    Diamond’s death has prompted an outpouring of shock from fans and eulogies from celebrities, including his castmates from “Saved by the Bell.”

    Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who portrayed the sitcom’s main character Zach Morris, tweeted shortly after the news broke that he was “deeply saddened” by Diamond’s passing, noting that he would “miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only [Diamond] was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade.”

    Fellow castmate Mario Lopez, who took up the role of the series’ jock AC Slater, offered his condolences and prayers to the Diamond family.

    Tiffani Thiessen, who starred as Kelly Kapowski on the sitcom, lamented her former co-star’s passing on Instagram, writing, “Life is extremely fragile and it’s something we should never take for granted. God speed [sic] Dustin.”

    US actor, comedian, writer and producer Marlon Wayans also touched on Diamond’s death and wrote that he “made many kids that’s now adults laugh.” He added, “Will never forget the celebrity boxing. And I’m still trying to forget that sex tape 🤦🏽‍♂️ you lived man. Quite entertaining. Gone too f***ing soon.”

    In his later years, Diamond appeared on various reality shows, including “Celebrity Boxing 2,” “Celebrity Big Brother” and “Celebrity Fit Club,” among others. At one point, Diamond released his own sex tape; however, he later revealed that a “stunt person” had actually stood in for him, and that his face was digitally added. 

    In 2015, Diamond had a run-in with law enforcement officials after he was convicted of disorderly conduct for stabbing a bar patron in Wisconsin. He served three months behind bars. 

    Diamond’s team noted in the statement that the actor “is not considered reputable by most,” but explained that “his actions, though rebukeable, stemmed from loss and the lack of knowledge on how to process that pain properly.”

    “In actuality, Dustin was a humorous and high-spirited individual whose greatest passion was to make others laugh. He was able to sense and feel other peoples’ emotions to such a length that he was able to feel them too - a strength and a flaw, all in one.”

    Related:

    Veteran Broadcast Journalist Larry King Dead at 87
    South Korean Rapper Iron Reportedly Found Dead
    Prominent Award-Winning Actress Cicely Tyson Dead at 96
    Tags:
    TV Show, lung cancer, cancer, actor, Death
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar soldiers are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar 1 February 2021.
    State of Emergency Declared in Myanmar
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse